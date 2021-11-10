Monart to stick to three-year-olds as sale achieves record average price





Monart Sale organisers have confirmed their intention to “stick with” three-year-olds, with no plans to returning to selling ridden horses, as they celebrate another record-breaking year.

The 2021 auction featured a new record average price of €15,281 (£13,060). It also had a clearance rate of over +82%, with two unnamed fillies from Henry Foley’s stable achieving the highest prices.

The sale previously offered ridden four- and five-year-olds, in addition to three-year-olds, and sale director Niall Griffin said they will be sticking to the younger age bracket going forwards.

“We really are now the premier three-year-old sale in Ireland,” said Niall.

“If you’ve got a good three-year-old, you bring it here and put it in front of the best riders in the world. We’ve proven time and time again that we sell to the four corners of the world, and we’ll get a good price for it. We’ve made the decision to not go back to the ridden horses, and it’s the three-year-olds we’re going to stick with.”

He added: “It seems like we keep saying we’ve exceeded our expectations, but to be honest it’s been absolutely brilliant for us.”

Lot 73 (Luidam x Plot Blue) topped the auction, selling on the second night to Britain’s Zoe Feeney for €35,500 (£30,341). The second highest-priced horse was lot 33, by KEC Maximum Joe out of a Furryoso mare, who sold for a day one high of €34,500 (£29,487) to US buyer Jennifer Oliver.

“We heard about the Monart Sale via a word-of-mouth referral from a friend familiar with the auction,” said Jennifer.

“We are generally hesitant to buy horses remotely, however the Monart team do such a super job showing the young stock. We appreciate that the conformation pictures are on hard surfaces, that the walks are on gravel and that the x-rays were thorough. Just top notch all the way. Lot 33 attracted us because of her overall presence. She is a super well-rounded filly, we thought one of the best in the sale.”

