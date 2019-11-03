8 graduates of the Monart Sale who have made waves in the eventing world

Tomorrow (4 November 2019), the 10th running of the Monart Sale in Ireland gets underway. The three-day sale offers a selection of potential future superstar event horses, aged from three years old.

Horses are selected by a panel of five-star event riders, this year Polly Jackson, Niall Griffin and Billy Levett and are vetted by Olympic team vet Marcus Swail before being sold by auction.

Here we round up a few of the notable graduates from this sale. Time will tell if any of the 2019 graduates will make waves in the eventing world in years to come…

Lassban Diamond Lift (Easy Lift x Lassban Chow Bella)

Competed by: Bill Levett (AUS)

Owned by: Jenny and Liz Murdoch

Sold: in the 2013 auction

Notable results: 15th Badminton (2019), third Bramham CCI4*-L (2018), third Tattersalls CCI4-S (2018). Member of 2018 World Equestrian Games (WEG) team

Cooley Rorkes Drift (Courage II x Doon-a-ree Lass)

Competed by: Jonty Evans (IRE)

Owned by: Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Moss and Jonty Evans

Sold: in the 2010 auction

Notable results: ninth in the 2016 Rio Olympics, 20th at Badminton (2017), winner of Belton’s CCI4*-S Grantham Cup (2018), eighth Boekelo CCI4*-S (2015), third in Blenheim’s eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S (2015).

November Night (Flagmount King x Coolnalee Kate)

Competed by: Ciaran Glynn (IRE)

Owned by: Susanna Francke and Peter Cole

Sold: in the 2010 auction

Notable results: member of the Ireland European Championships team 2019, 14th Burghley (2018), third Cappoquin CCI4*-S (2018), sixth Mallow CCI4*-S (2019), fourth Millstreet CCI4*-S (2017)

Gortfadda Diamond (Water Valley Cool Diamond x Panda)

Competed by: Emilie Chandler (GBR)

Owned by: Maria Doel

Notable results: first Blair Castle CCI4*-L (2019), sixth Blair Castle CCI3*-L (2018), third Osberton CCI3*-S (2017), third Somerford Park CCI3*-S (2017)

Shannondale Mari (Shannondale Sarco St Gyvan x Shannondale Maria)

Owned by: Sarah Hughes

Sold: in the 2016 auction

Notable results: third Tattersalls CCI2*-L (2019, ridden by Alex Bragg), second Ballindenisk CCI2*-S and eighth World Young Horse Championships at Le Lion D’Angers (both 2018 with Elizabeth Power).

Kilcoltrim Mermist (Mermus R x Kilcoltrim Panache)

Competed by: Sara Bowe

Owned by: Caron Chapman

Sold: in the 2013 auction

Notable results: sixth Belton CCI3*-S (2018 and 2019)

Monarts Masterpiece (Master Imp x Capponellan Clover)

Competed by: Flora Harris and Polly Jackson

Owned by: Caroline Harris

Sold: in the 2011 auction

Notable results: fourth Bramham CCI4*-S (2017), first Barbury CCI3*-S (2016), second Belton CCI3*-S (2016), fourth Ballindenisk CCI3*-L (2016), fourth Burgham CCI3*-S (2016), won five consecutive Novice classes in 2015 with Polly Jackson

Prince Mayo (Bonnie Prince Charlie x Crosshue Lass)

Competed by: Paul Tapner (AUS) (2014-2017) and now Matthew Wright

Owned by: John Peace and Charlotte Cole

Sold: in the 2010 auction

Notable results: first Tattersalls CCI4*-L (2016 with Paul Tapner), 16th Tattersalls CCI4*-L (2018 with Matthew Wright)

