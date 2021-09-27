Olympic showjumper’s foal sets new world record price at auction





The world’s most expensive showjumping foal has sold for a world record €160,000 in a “night to remember” at the Zangersheide Quality Auction (24-25 September).

The top lot of the sale, which ran alongside the World Breeding Championships for young horses, was colt Especial For Fun (Eldorado Van De Zeshoek x For Pleasure), who sold to a German buyer.

The foal is out of Portuguese rider Luciana Diniz’s Rio Olympic 17-year-old ride Fit For Fun 13, whom she co-owns with Ralf Junger. Luciana and the Hannoverian chestnut mare have made many Nations Cup team appearances together and picked up multiple grand prix wins around the world.

Filly Cartina JL Z (Carthago Z x Nabab De Reve) was the second most expensive foal of the auction when she was knocked down for €135,000 euros. She is out of Belgian showjumper Jos Lanksinks’s London Olympic ride Cavalor Valentina Van’t Heike.

The third most expensive foal sold was colt History JT X (Heartbreaker x Carthago Z). The full brother to Hardrock Z, the Rio Olympic ride of Venzuealan Emmanuel Andrade, sold for €86,000.

“The atmosphere was electric and the fillies reached an exceptional average price of €52,571. The colts raised an average selling price of €38,833 and with buyers tuning in from all over the world, there is no surprise the foals have found new homes and futures all over the globe,” said a spokesman for Zangersheide.

“Never before have we been more grateful that we are able to organise our World Championship and our Zangersheide Quality Auction, and we sincerely thank the breeders for supporting us with fantastic foals, our hardworking team for the great work, and all the bidders and buyers worldwide for the endless trust in the Zangersheide foals. We wish them all the best for the future.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.