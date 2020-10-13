Galileo filly becomes highest priced yearling sold in the world this year

Two fillies by Galileo have become the most expensive yearlings sold at auction in the world this year – as nine lots fetch seven figure prices at the Tattersalls October yearling sale book one last week (6-8 October).

Lot 436, a Galileo filly out of Shastye, was bought by MV Magnier, Coolmore, for £3.57 million on the final day of the sale. The Newsells Park Stud consigned filly is the full sister to Group One winners Japan and Mogul and will join her full-brothers at Ballydoyle.

“It is a great result for everybody involved, she has been bought in partnership with Westerberg,” said MV Magnier. “She is a very nice filly and a very nice mover, like Japan and Mogul. The mare produces great looking stock and great racehorses, let’s hope she does it one more time.”

The second Galileo filly, Lot 374, was also bought by MV Magnier. The filly, out of the dual Grade Two winner Prize Exhibit, sold for £2.94 million.

‘[Her] breeder David Nagle has been saying for a very long time how good a filly she is. We are very lucky to have been able to buy her. She has a great page, and she comes from a very good nursery,” said Mr Magnier.

“These kind of fillies are collectors items with Galileo and how he is doing as a broodmare sire. She is just exceptional.”

During the auction’s three days nine lots sold for seven figure prices including Lot 174, the son of Kingman who sold for £2.84 million to Oliver St Laurence from Houghton Bloodstock, on behalf of Pantile Stud. The colt, out of Galicuix, is a half brother to class winner Galileo Gold.

Bo Hicks-Little, stud manager of Pantile Stud, said the colt has “never put a foot wrong”.

“He is a superstar, and not just physically, he is so mentally strong too, he is such a professional. He was a late April foal and we had a bad night when he was born as we nearly lost the mare. We had to bottle feed him for 24 hours,” he said.

“He has been bought for Fawzi Nass and Bahraini interests. He is a gorgeous horse, he has a stallion’s pedigree and he will go into training with Roger Varian,” added Mr St Laurence.

Lot 109, a colt by Dubawi out of Cushion, was bought by Godolphin for £2.21 million from Floors Stud. The stable also bought Lot 162, a filly by Frankel out of Flesh d’Or for £2.1 million from Norelands Stud and Lot 41, a colt by Frankel out of Attraction, for £1.16 million from Floors Stud.

