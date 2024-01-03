Warning to horse owners after three-year-old’s mutilated body found in his field *warning: upsetting image*





Owners have warned to be vigilant after a young horse was found dead and “severely mutilated” in his field in Lincolnshire.

The three-year-old’s body was found with his genitals and an ear removed, in Grantham, on 22 December.

The RSPCA has issued an urgent appeal for information on the crime.

“The owner of the horse, named Tonto, made the terrible discovery and called the police, who in turn contacted the animal welfare charity,” a spokesman for the RSPCA said.

“This is a truly appalling incident which took place in an isolated spot off Winbush Drive in Grantham.

“When the owner last saw Tonto on December 20, he was happy and healthy. Sadly when he returned at around 1pm on Friday 22 December, Tonto had been mutilated and killed.”

The spokesman added that Tonto was very friendly and would follow people about in his field.

“This was a sickening attack against a defenceless animal and I would also urge anyone with information about what happened to get in contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 1200288,” he said.

“We are also warning horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant, given the nasty nature of this crime.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police told H&H: “Lincolnshire Police is providing support to the RSPCA, which is leading the investigation.”

