‘You failed your animals’: woman filmed punching and kicking pony





A woman who “failed her animals” by punching and kicking her horse – and leaving rabbits in “agony” – has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Bradlea Clay, of Landrew Road, St Austell, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to Welsh pony Peal, and rabbits Floppy and Peter. The 27-year-old was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 24 November.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the charity was sent a series of video clips showing Pearl “being physically and verbally abused by Clay”.

The vet who viewed the footage said in a report: “The video clips show the anger and short temper of her owner. Animals should never be physically or verbally abused, nor should they be frightened. It seemed that the main ‘sin’ of the pony was to put her head down, at no time did she ever try to buck the rider off.

“The pony showed fear and anticipation of being injured on several occasions. Being punched and kicked would have obviously caused physical pain.”

During an inspection of the premises, the two rabbits were found to be suffering; Floppy was “very thin” and “dull”, sitting on wet hay with diarrhoea, and Peter’s head was “rotated through 90 degrees… one of his eyes was almost touching the floor”.

“Sadly because of the severity of their condition, the rabbits had to be put to sleep by a vet,” the spokesman said. “The pony has since been rehomed.

“During sentencing, Clay was told she failed her animals. Her behaviour toward Pearl was described as ‘shocking’ while the condition of the rabbits was said to have not happened overnight, and that their plight had just been ignored, leaving them in agony.”

In mitigation it was said that Clay had children and a busy life.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.