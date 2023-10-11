Horse found tangled in barbed wire prompts advice to owner





The RSPCA and firefighters worked together to free a mare who was stuck in mud – and tangled in barbed wire.

The charity and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service went to the aid of the horse, who was stuck in a field in Beamish in Stanley, Durham, on 25 September.

An RSPCA spokesman said it took about half an hour to free the mare from the barbed wire, which was tangled round her leg, and then hoist her to safety.

“This poor mare had got herself well and truly stuck,” said RSPCA inspector Suzanne Edgar.

“She had a wound on one of her back legs just above the hoof caused by the barbed wire and then unfortunately slipped on to her side in the mud. Thankfully, she was on her feet when I arrived so I could check her over. The wound didn’t look too deep and she could put her weight on it – but we contacted a vet as well to be sure she was okay.”

Ms Edgar said the mare looked “an entirely different horse” once the mud was removed.

“Her owner arrived shortly afterwards so I was able to reunite her with her owner and her horse friends in the field.” she said. “I also gave the owner some advice about ensuring the fences in the area are maintained to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the help of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service who were able to help rescue this horse and bring her to safety. This was a great reminder of what we can achieve together for animal welfare.”

