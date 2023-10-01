Escaped pony found upside-down in 35cm ditch





Small ponies are adept at escaping and getting themselves into tight spots – but this one in Malta was in a tighter spot than most – about 35cm.

Rescuers from the Maltese Civil Protection Department Xemxija and urban search and rescue stations were called out soon after 9am on Monday (25 September) about a pony in distress.

A spokesman for the department told H&H the pony had been in an electric-fenced paddock but had broken or jumped out, into a bigger field.

“That one wasn’t as safe and he fell head-first into a ditch,” he said, adding that the ditch was the exact width of a size 44 boot, about 35cm. But the fact it was so narrow may have been to the pony’s benefit.

“It kept the pony from suffering more harm,” the spokesman said. “It slid down to the bottom very slowly so he suffered practically no injuries at all.”

A vet was called but the spokesman said the officer in charge of the rescue was concerned about the pony, so he was lifted out straight away; crews went down into the ditch and secured straps around all four legs so he could be winched to safety.

“He went running away, cantering and galloping.” the spokesman said.

