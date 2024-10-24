Two arrested after police find ‘significant number’ of horses and dogs in need





Two people have been arrested after a “significant number of horses and dogs in need of care” were found on a farm near Chelmsford.

Officers from Essex Police’s operational support group, force support unit and community policing and rural engagement teams conducted a search at the farm on Tuesday (22 October), after members of the public raised concerns about the welfare of horses who were kept on the land.

The police were joined by representatives of the RSPCA, National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC) member charities, the fire service and council officials.

Inspector Sam Girdlestone said: “We came to the property to support the RSPCA and Chelmsford City Council with their investigation, and we arrested two people in the house.

“We found horses who appeared to be in poor health, and a number of Alsatian dogs and puppies locked up in outbuildings.

“The RSPCA, charities from the National Equine Welfare Council, vets and other organisations were on site to make sure the animals are safe and are given the necessary aftercare.”

The two people arrested at the scene were taken in for questioning.

“Animal welfare is an issue we take very seriously, and we’d appeal to the public to call us or our partner organisations if they see an animal in a condition that worries them,” Inspector Girdlestone said.

An RSPCA spokesperson told H&H: “The RSPCA, working in collaboration with other member organisations of NEWC, joined Essex Police as they executed a warrant at an address in the Chelmsford area on Tuesday.

“A number of horses and dogs were removed. As this is an ongoing investigation we are unable to release further information at this time.”

