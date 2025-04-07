Curling hooves, maggots and ulcerated mouths in nine neglected horses rescued





Two of nine “severely neglected horses” rescued from a couple who admitted failing to meet their needs had to be put down.

Ann Duckitt, of Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster, and John Watson, of Linton Gardens, Darlington, were sentenced on 19 March at Doncaster Magistrates’ court, having pleaded guilty to welfare offences.

“Duckitt and Watson disputed or were unclear about the ownership of each of the nine horses,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

Officers from the RSPCA, an equine expert from World Horse Welfare and a vet went to Duckitt’s home and nearby sites to check the horses in May and June 2023.

Lynsey Harris, chief inspector for the RSPCA’s South Yorkshire inspectorate group, said: “These poor horses were badly neglected with severely overgrown hooves and unsanitary living conditions.

“The equine vet who examined them reported that all nine had overgrown hooves, some so severe that hooves were curling under or over the foot, making them lame. In her opinion, most had never in their lives been seen by a farrier.

“They were living in terrible, cramped and unsanitary conditions on bedding that in some cases was a two-foot (60 cm) high pile of faeces and old straw. This had resulted in severe thrush, infections and maggots in the feet of some of the horses.

“A suspected lack of dental care had led to some of the animals having severely sharp teeth and ulcerated mouths, and infestations of mites were making them itch.”

The vet concluded that the owners had failed to meet the needs of the nine horses by failing to ensure a suitable environment, correct body condition, adequate hoof or dental care, failing to treat thrush or lice and failing to provide treatment for lameness or adequate veterinary care.

“In her opinion, five of the horses had also been caused unnecessary suffering,” the RSPCA spokesperson said. “Sadly, two of the worst affected horses had to be euthanised.”

World Horse welfare field officer Sarah Tucker said the charities had been visiting for “several years”, advising and educating the owners in hope the situation would improve.

“Most owners are usually happy and willing to work with us, actioning our recommendations to improve the lives of their ponies, but on this occasion the advice had gone unheeded to the point some of the ponies were actually suffering,” she said. “Unfortunately, the only outcome to this case was to assist in removing the ponies alongside the police and RSPCA.

“Three of the ponies were taken into our Penny Farm Rescuing and Rehoming Centre for rehabilitation and have since been found loving new homes.”

Ms Harris added that is it horse owners’ legal responsibility to look after animals in their care.

“Sadly, many of these horses suffered because of their owners,” she said.

“I implore owners to be realistic about the care they can provide, both physically and financially for any animal in their care. If they are unable to meet their needs, they need to take action, rather than leave them to suffer.”

In mitigation, it was said that Duckitt, 64, had no previous convictions and had provided well-meaning but incompetent care. She accepted she was wrong.

Watson, 48, said he was trying his best while juggling work and family commitments and had poor mental health. A lapse of judgement was referenced, consistent with well-meaning but incompetent care.

Both were banned from keeping equines for 10 years. Duckitt was sentenced to 12 weeks’ prison, suspended for 12 months, and order to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and pay £400 costs and a £154 surcharge. Watson was given a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 40 hours’ unpaid work and pay £750 costs and a £154 surcharge.

