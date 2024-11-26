



A woman who returned her on-loan thoroughbred to his owners emaciated and with ulcerated skin has been banned from owning or keeping horses for 10 years.

Suzanne Obrey, of Martley Road, Worcester, was sentenced at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on 15 November, having admitted causing suffering to nine-year-old Chocolate Box.

Obrey, now 44, had had the thoroughbred as part of a loan agreement and returned him to his owners in December 2023. He was in poor condition and having asked a vet to examine him, the owners called the RSPCA.

“The court heard that vets had previously examined Chocolate Box in September 2022 for routine vaccinations and there were no clinical concerns for him at that time,” an RSPCA spokesperson said. “But when his owners had him returned to them from the loan agreement with Obrey in December 2023, he was in very poor condition.”

In a witness statement, the vet who examined Chocolate Box after his return said: “He had poor muscling over his body, with a condition score equating to ‘very thin, emaciated, with little fat cover.’ The skin over his back and hindquarters was ulcerated and matted with hair.

“Hardened, painful scabs were present on his hind limbs, and there was scurf and dermatitis present along the neck, abdomen and his legs were filled with fluid and uncomfortable, consistent with secondary cellulitis.”

The statement added: “In my opinion, Chocolate Box was caused unnecessary suffering, caused by severe untreated skin lesions and malnutrition – the horse’s needs had not been met.”

Chocolate Box recovered under veterinary treatment in his owners’ care.

In mitigation, the court heard that Obrey was “very sorry she did not take horse to vets sooner and accepted should have done so, and that she loves animals and has always had them”.

“It was added that she had done her best but it was due to incompetent care, and not deliberate,” the spokesperson said.

RSPCA inspector Suzi Smith said it was very sad Chocolate Box had been caused such suffering.

“Sadly, we do see ex-racehorses fall into the hands of people who lack the knowledge, finances or infrastructure to meet the needs of this type of horse,” she said.

“Horses may lose weight slowly, and when you see a horse every day, some people may find it hard to see a decline in weight, So observation and daily checks are vital, especially in winter when rugs or thick winter coats might hide a decline in body condition.

“Education is only part of preventing problems like those experienced by Chocolate Box. Costs are a big factor too and if someone is finding it challenging to cover vet costs, we recommend they take proactive steps to ensure an equine will never go without vital vet treatment. This could be by having an insurance policy, paying into a savings account specifically for veterinary emergencies, or having an emergency credit card. Some vets also offer payment plans.”

Ms Smith advised owners to carry out weekly body condition scoring, or take weekly pictures and compare them to monitor weight, to ensure horses are fed appropriately and have their teeth checked at least annually.

Obrey pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, and was banned from owning or keeping all equines for a decade, which she cannot appeal for five years.

She was given a 12-month community order and told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £400, and a victim surcharge of £114.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now