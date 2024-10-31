Ban for couple who left filly to die weighing just 82kg in ‘dreadful mistreatment’





A couple who “dreadfully mistreated” two horses so badly they both died, one weighing just 82kg, have been banned from keeping animals and given suspended prison sentences.

Bognor Regis pair Katrina Sullivan, 42, and 36-year-old Jamie Middleton, of Laurel Grove and Felpham Road respectively, were sentenced at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 14 October. Both had pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences.

The court heard that 18-month-old cob Sassy and three-year-old gelding Apollo had been left in fields, in a very poor condition without veterinary intervention. On 25 October 2023, RSPCA inspector Rebecca Carter met a World Horse Welfare field officer at a field off Brooks Lane in Bognor.

“Sassy had been found in a stable at the location and she appeared gravely unwell,” an RSPCA spokesperson said. “She was emaciated and suffering from a tail wound which was infested with maggots.

“Apollo, who was in another stable, had swollen legs and was unable to stand. His spine, ribs and hip bones were all visible, while his rear end was covered in diarrhoea.”

In a statement to court, Ms Carter said that despite the two rugs Sassy was wearing, she could see her “very poor bodily condition”.

“I could feel her protruding spine, ribs and pelvis area,” she said. “She appeared to have lost all of the muscle in her hind limbs and her tail and rear legs were covered in foul-smelling diarrhoea.”

Sassy’s owner told the inspector she had found the filly lying down in a field four days previously but had been unable to get help as her vet was away and others that she called would not come out as she had “no money to pay up front and had failed credit checks”.

“It was said that Sullivan’s daughter left Apollo in the care of her mother and that she was unaware of any problems with her horse,” the spokesperson said.

A welsh mare and a foal who were in another field were in “reasonable” condition; all four were signed over to World Horse Welfare.

“Sadly, during the time the charity officers were at the paddocks Sassy passed away,” the spokesperson said. “Apollo was in such poor health that despite receiving intensive treatment he passed away three weeks later at a veterinary hospital.

“A post-mortem showed that Sassy was emaciated, weighing only 83kg, and she had a heavy parasite infection in her gastrointestinal tract, which could have led to the weight loss, although a lack of food could have been a factor too.”

In mitigation, the court heard Sullivan was remorseful. She had left the equines in the care of her partner, Middleton, who suffered from mental health problems and it was said he had “tried his best, but his care for the animals was incompetent”.

The magistrates told the defendants they had “dreadfully mistreated” the equines, but agreed to suspend their custodial sentences.

Both were banned from keeping animals for 10 years. Sullivan was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, Middleton to 14 wees’ prison, suspended for two years.

Both were ordered to pay court costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £154.

