Galloping through the suburbs: Lloyds black horses return in stirring new campaign





The iconic black horses are back for the latest Lloyds Bank advert, galloping through the misty suburbs as a city awakes.

“Drumbeat”, released on Saturday (19 February), opens with people going about their everyday lives to the sound of approaching “galloping hooves”, recreated by the London Symphony Orchestra.

The viewer sees people snatching glimpses of the horses, in a car’s rearview mirror and reflected in the window of a coffee shop.

The rousing orchestral version of Rag “N” Bone Man’s “Giant” builds as dozens of horses arrive together in the park, galloping as a herd to the astonishment of onlookers.

There is a brief moment of calm as the herd comes to a halt, with the leader calmly approaching a young woman, then they gallop away through the morning mist.

“The ‘Drumbeat’ campaign is a fresh demonstration of how Lloyds Bank continues to support its customers, wherever they may be, and remains by their side, whatever life throws at them,” said Ben Tollett, ground executive creative director at adam&eveDDB, which created the new campaign.

Sam Pilling directed the film through Pulse Films, and the print was shot by Dean Rogers from Visual Artists.

Richard Warren, Director of Marketing Communications at Lloyds Bank said: “ Our new ‘Drumbeat’ advert brings our iconic black horse into the heart of daily life, demonstrating our timeless commitment to families, businesses, and communities across Britain.”

“The horses bring with them the reassuring message that Lloyds Bank is ‘always by your side’, demonstrating the enduring strength and stability of the bank, as the nation looks to continue its recovery from the pandemic,” said a statement from adam&eveDDB.

The campaign will be shown across TV, digital, social media, cinema, and on demand channels, as well as public advertising spaces through 2022.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.