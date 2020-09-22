Lloyds’ black horse gallops through Britain in emotional new advert

The iconic black horse is back for a new Lloyds Bank advert to tug on viewers’ emotions.

The new clip, titled Forever Forwards, was again the work of creative agency adam&everywhereDDB and The Devil’s Horsemen and was released on Monday (21 September). The companies were also behind the popular By Your Side, For Your Next Step and The Running Of The Horses campaigns for the bank.

“In our latest work for Lloyds Bank, Forever Forwards celebrates the resilience of both individuals and businesses and serves as a reminder that Lloyds Bank is always there for customers,” reads the explanation from adam&eveDDB.

The clip, set to a cover of the Carpenters’ We’ve Only Just Begun, opens at Amlwch Port in Wales.

The black horse can be seen watching as a fishing boat heads out in the dawn, before he turns and gallops away.

We then see him galloping through green fields alongside a steam train as a little girl watches and smiles from the carriage window — reminiscent of any rider on a train journey, imagining what it would be like to gallop across the passing countryside.

Next we watch as he runs past a lake, as wild swimmers — and a dog — dive into the cool water, before he races a group of cyclists up a hill.

He passes a pub, as someone sorts barrels, and we see a lady driving a combine harvester watch as he passes through the field she is harvesting.

The horse trots gently alongside a mother and her son as the boy learns to ride a bike, and finally we catch up with him as he splashes through the surf beside a cheering group of runners on a wide open beach.

Some viewers may remember the eagle-eyed dog walker who stumbled across the teams filming on Beadnell Beach in Northumberland, which serves as the setting for the end of the clip.

“By the side of a nation that never stands still,” ends the voiceover.

The film was produced by Rogue Films and directed by Sam Brown.

Richard Warren, director of Lloyds Banking Group Marketing Communications, said Forever Forwards “recognises and celebrates the resilience of British people and businesses we serve”.

“The advert represents a diverse range of customers from all across the nation as they move forward, and above all reminds customers that we are by their side during these extraordinary times,” he said.

