By your side: Foal makes epic journey in latest Lloyds ad

The latest Lloyds Bank advertisement to feature the familiar black horse shows “the importance of relationships between generations”.

Created by adam&eveDDB, the 60-second commercial, the latest in the bank’s “by your side” ad campaign, shows the horse and a black foal making an “epic journey”.

The pair swim rivers, cross grassy plains, mountains and moorland, and even a frozen lake, eventually joining their herd.

“At a time when the generational divisions in Britain are greater than ever, the campaign highlights the importance of inter-generational support,” said a spokesman for the bank.

“Set to the soundtrack of Look After You by Aron Wright, the ad shows the two generations supporting each other on that journey; demonstrating Lloyds Bank’s commitment to be by the side of every generation.”

Lloyds Banking Group’s Catherine Kehoe,managing director for group brands and marketing, said: “The new ad shows the importance of relationships between generations, and that we will always be by their side whatever challenges may arise”.

Mat Goff, of adam&eveDDB, said the “by your side” campaign has allowed the company consistently to “demonstrate Lloyds Bank’s commitment to supporting customers of every kind in modern Britain”.

He added: “At a time where different generations need each other more than ever, this next chapter is a powerful and emotive illustration of Lloyds Bank’s commitment to be by the side of them all.”

