Haygain in administration, the changes in British showjumping, and more things the horse world is talking about





Haygain Ltd enters administration

Major equestrian manufacturer Haygain Ltd has entered administration. The firm made “patented, science-backed products” including hay steamers, slow-feeders and a padded flooring system. Administrators KRE Corporate Recovery Ltd have been appointed, as confirmed in a notice on 18 January. The British-based company, which described itself as one “dedicated to the health and wellbeing of horses” and had expanded internationally, was founded in 2008. But in the past week, products have been showing out of stock on its website, and customers had reported not being able to get in touch with anyone at the company.

British showjumping

H&H columnist and former international showjumper Graham Fletcher analyses Harvey Smith’s recent assessment of the sport. “For sure, the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s were the golden era of showjumping,” says Graham. “Mass-market coverage brought in big corporations’ sponsorship – so much so that not only did Britain lead the world in lucrative prize money, but major cities were keen to host shows. It wasn’t unusual for riders to win a car. These rich spoils made it difficult for selectors to convince our top riders to compete abroad. They could win more at home. Today, our national championship illustrates quite how far our national circuit has fallen.”

Markus Fuchs appointed team coach

Five-time Olympian and multiple medal-winning rider Markus Fuchs has been appointed the Swiss elite eventing team’s showjumping coach ahead of Paris 2024. Markus takes over from the late Lesley McNaught, who died in December aged 59. He joins the Swiss federation on 1 February. “Working with the eventing team, especially in the Olympic year, motivates me a lot,” said Markus. “The demands on the riders and also on the horses are somewhat different than in showjumping. It’s exactly these subtleties that motivate me. Lesley has done an excellent job and I can take on a great team.”

