‘A lot of customers are in trouble’: shock as major equestrian manufacturer goes into administration





Haygain Ltd, which manufactured “patented, science-backed products” including hay steamers, slow-feeders and a padded flooring system, has gone into administration.

Administrators KRE Corporate Recovery Ltd have been appointed, as confirmed in a notice on 18 January.

The British-based company, which described itself as one “dedicated to the health and well-being of horses” and had expanded internationally, was founded in 2008. It was a partner of organisations including the British and international grooms associations, British Dressage and US Equestrian.

But in the past week, products have been showing out of stock on its website, and customers had reported not being able to get in touch with anyone at the company.

Keith Douglas, of Fresh Group Products, was a Haygain dealer.

“I’ve been inundated with phone calls,” he told H&H, adding that he and his staff are doing their best to help Haygain customers.

Mr Douglas added that he has since become a dealer for Nuveq steamers and has negotiated with that firm to offer boilers separately for anyone who has a Haygain and needs just that part.

“There are a lot of Haygain customers in trouble,” he said. “I can’t promise we can solve their problems but we’re certainly trying to. We’re a family-run business and this isn’t about profit, it’s about people’s horses staying healthy.”

Neither the administrators nor Haygain has been available for comment so it is not known whether the brand is to be offered for sale, nor whether any party is interested. Companies House states that its confirmation statement, previously known as the annual return, was due in November, and that last April, three directors’ appointments were terminated, and one director was appointed.

“I suppose it’s a case of wait and see whether someone buys them,” Mr Douglas said.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.