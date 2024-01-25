Help offered to Haygain customers: ‘We’re sure this great British brand will be back’





The company from which Haygain was born has spoken out to help customers – and says it is sure this “great British brand will be back”.

H&H reported yesterday that the manufacturer of hay steamers and other equestrian items had gone into administration as confirmed in a notice of 18 January.

In a statement yesterday, Propress Steamers, from which Haygain evolved, explained the history of the company.

“In 2008 the late Brian Fillery and Tim Oliver founded Haygain Ltd, a company that evolved from their Propress Steamers business which was established in 1980,” the statement read. “With Haygain they developed and brought to the market the patented and scientifically proven Haygain hay steamer and championed the ethos of quality products to aid equine health combined with outstanding customer service.

“Since the departure of Fillery and Oliver from the company in 2016 there was a shift in focus and priorities. However because of the extensive knowledge that Propress had of the Haygain products, in particular the steam generator/boiler, they continued to provide service through Haygain to their customers.”

Propress added that the company learned last week “that after a troubled few years Haygain has gone into administration”.

“We are sure that this once great British brand will be back in some form, in the meantime we would like to assure Haygain customers that we will support them where we can with servicing and support of their steam boilers,” the statement said. “Our team can be contacted on 020 8417 0660 or hello@propress.co.uk”.

