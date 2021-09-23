A ‘terrifying’ course, a new name and British domination: 6 stories you need to read from Thursday at the eventing Europeans





It’s been a fantastic first day for Team GB as the European Eventing Championships dressage got underway in blazing sunshine in Avenches, Switzerland.

Here are the six things you need to know about today’s action…

1. Nicola Wilson put in a superlative performance to lead overnight on Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s 10-year-old JL Dublin.

2. Piggy March was also delighted with her performance on John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Inocent. She sits in individual silver after this first day of dressage.

3. The riders say the cross-country course, designed by Mike Etherington-Smith, will provide a serious test.

4. Izzy Taylor also finishes the day inside the top 10, riding as an individual for Britain on her own and Mark Sartori’s Monkeying Around.

5. The best French and German riders so far went just after lunch – and there was a surprise when Austria’s Robert Mandl muscled into the top six among the more established names.

6. Ireland has made a solid start with two riders inside the top 20 at this stage.

Check out the European Eventing Championships dressage times for tomorrow and make sure you know how to watch as Britain’s final riders – Kitty King, Sarah Bullimore and Ros Canter – perform.

