Dressage leaderboard reshuffle as riders slot into top 10 places at European Eventing Championships





Germany’s Andreas Dibowski went into third in the European Eventing Championships dressage with FRH Corrida earlier today (23 September). The pair performed a very polished and willing test for score of 25.6.

“I’ve had a very good few weeks with her after Tokyo – she was so fit and so motivated for the next competitions and also in her training and so I expected a good result,” Andreas said after his European Eventing Championships dressage test with the 12-year-old mare by Contendro. “I was very, very hopeful to come in with a score over 70%. I tried to do the best work today and the judges would see that and I’m really happy – she gave me the feeling that I could take a risk.”

Austria’s Robert Mandl produced a lovely test with his 12-year-old gelding Sacré-Cœur for a mark of 26.3.

“I’m very happy that the result is a good start for the event,” Robert said afterwards. “I know that the horse can do a very low score, but in the last three- and four-star events, every time I had a mistake in the test, and so this was very good.”

France’s Gwendolen Fer and Romantic Love scored 26.5, and sit in sixth at this stage of the European Eventing Championships dressage.

“Maybe he was not so brilliant in trot – it could be a little better – but he went very well in canter,” explained Gwendolen after her test with the 16-year-old.

