Ethical training, shopping and other things the horse world is talking about right now

1. Studying ethics in equestrianism
In a year when we’ve talked a fair bit about the need for horse sport to keep its social licence – the public acceptance of involving horses in sport – it is fitting that Hartpury University has developed a degree focusing on the development of ethical training policies and methods that “ultimately challenge the status quo”. The new course will use equine learning theory as a basis for “successful and ethical equitation, considering human competencies and their impact on horse welfare and wellbeing”.
2. Black Friday equestrian shopping frenzy
It is Black Friday, the biggest online shopping day of the year, and the time to keep an eye on our Black Friday equestrian sales page, which will be updated throughout the day to let horse owners know what they can be buying where and at what discount without losing their sanity.
3. This week’s H&H Advent Calendar front cover
In keeping with our little festive tradition, this week’s front cover of Horse & Hound is one of the most popular of the entire year – because it doubles as the perfect Advent Calendar for any horse sport enthusiast. Where else can you get an Advent Calendar featuring the horse heroes of 2021 in eventing, dressage, showing and racing? We hope you enjoy – and that you find your favourite behind one of the 24 doors on this front cover…
