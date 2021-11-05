



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Black Friday is on Friday 26 November 2021, but don’t worry about scouring the internet for the best horse clipper deals and special offers as we will be doing the hard work out for you by gathering them together here...

Clippers are a big expense – but a great investment if you can get a great pair for a good price – so Black Friday horse clippers deals are great opportunities. Whether you’re looking for clippers that can cope with doing a whole yard, new blades or a pocket-sized trimmer, this is the place to find and compare all the best deals. We will be regularly updating this page with the very best Black Friday horse clippers deals that we can find, as well as H&H exclusive discounts.

Check out our main Black Friday equestrian deals round-up for more discounts and sales.

Deals on their way

Great Horse Products – 15% off clipping oil with code ‘blackfriday’ at checkout – deal will go live on 26 November

While we’re waiting for the clipper sales to begin, check out our buying guides to see the best of what’s on the market…

clippers – including light duty, medium duty and heavy duty

trimmers

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.