Black Friday is on Friday 26 November 2021, but don’t worry about scouring the internet for the best horse riding boot deals and special offers as we will be doing the hard work out for you by gathering them together here...
Every rider needs a pair of riding boots – and won’t say no to yard boots, country boots or wellies, either – so grabbing a Black Friday riding boot deal is a great opportunity to bag a saving. Whatever boots you’re looking for, this is the place to find and compare all the best deals. We will be regularly updating this page with the very best Black Friday riding boot deals that we can find.
- Check out our main Black Friday equestrian deals round-up for more discounts and sales.
Bareback Footwear
First to kick off the Black Friday sales, Bareback Footwear have a wide range of deals on riding boots, yard boots and smart casual boots.
Sale ends 30 November
View deals at barebackfootwear.com
Harry Hall
The sale has started for Harry Hall One Club members, with up to 50% off footwear. For everyone else the sales start on 10 November.
- Deals include the Burlington long riding boots reduced from £158 to £79.95 and the Buxton child’s jodhpur boots reduced from £52.95 to £29.95
Sale ends 30 November
View deals at harryhall.com
While we’re waiting for more riding boot sales to begin, check out our buying guides to see the best of what’s on the market…
- long leather riding boots
- short riding boots
- half chaps and gaiters
- winter riding boots
- country boots
- yard boots
- wellington boots
- neoprene wellington boots
Check out our main Black Friday equestrian deals round-up for more discounts and sales.
You might also like:
Best Black Friday 2021 sales for equestrians
Find out about the best equestrian sales over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend
Get Christmas wrapped up early with a Horse & Hound subscription that keeps on giving
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.