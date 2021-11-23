



Black Friday has arrived! OK, it’s not the official day yet – that’s on Friday, 26 November – but with so many sales already in full flow, it really feels like it’s here. We’re waiting on a few more sales to drop in the coming days, but the large majority that haven’t yet launched are set to go live this Friday. We have the inside scoop on some of what’s to come and will be sorting through all the discounts on the day, so be sure to keep coming back to our Black Friday equestrian sales page to make sure you get the best deals.

In addition to finding the best deals for you, the team at Horse & Hound have all been doing a little shopping for themselves, too, of course. We’ve been looking to treat ourselves, our horses, and get some Christmas shopping done – and I can confirm there are quite a few items already in the post on their way to us.

My friends call me a “professional shopper” as I haven’t really done anything but watch the sale launches for the last week – yes, I know I have the best job. There are plenty of things that have caught my eye, but if I bought every single one I’d be going very hungry next month – my horse wouldn’t, obviously, we equestrians all know that’s how this works. So I’ve picked out a few of my favourite deals below and if I can’t have them all, then I think it’s only fair that you can!

The first item that landed in my Amazon basket was this midweight merino wool Buff. Being merino, it’s soft, lightweight and eco-friendly. As I spend a lot of time outdoors and at the yard, I know this is something I’ll appreciate every day now the temperatures have really started to drop.

Buff do have a Black Friday sale on their own site, but the saving on Amazon was bigger (45%, £12.99), plus I have a Prime account so my new Buff will be with me tomorrow – it’s a win-win situation, if you ask me.

Despite best intentions, I tend to be quite last minute with my rug purchases and I regret this every year when I see the other liveries at my yard have their rug wardrobes sorted well in advance. If you are one of these organised horse owners – or you’d like to be one – my Black Friday recommendation is this Evolution recycled fly rug by Derby House.

Lots of fly rugs have been discounted in the Black Friday sales so far this year as most of us are thinking about winter turnouts and cosy stable rugs. This one, however, is 40% off (which beats most others) so it will only set you back £29.79. It will also leave you feeling good as each rug is made from 25 plastic bottles, so aside from it having all the good features of one of the best fly rugs being the first reason to purchase, this surely seals the deal. Finally, it’s still available in a great range of sizes – which often isn’t the case when it comes to rugs with the biggest discounts. If a fly rug isn’t what you’re after, I’ve rounded up more of the best Black Friday rug deals here.

The Pivo Pod Silver has quickly become a favourite with riders who don’t have a full-time willing assistant on hand to film their training sessions. As I fit very firmly into this category, this AI-powered auto-tracking device with handy remote control has caught my eye, too. If you really want one but are on a strict budget, you can get the basic pod for £95, which is a 20% saving.

If you can stretch to £122 for the Silver starter pack (saving 20%) then you’ll also get a smart mount (which is great for cool angles) and travel case, or for £167 you can get the Silver standard pack (also saving 20%), which gets you the tripod, too. Pivo are running their own sale, but so far Amazon has them slightly cheaper – plus the basic pod and starter pack are both available for next-day Prime delivery.

One of the most popular products in our buying guides are the Hy Waterford boots that feature in our guide to the best winter riding boots. We had them independently reviewed in 2019 and they were awarded H&H Approved status – our reviewer commented that they really were great value for money. Their RRP is £106.99, but you can currently get them at Viovet for £80.99, which will save you 26%. If they were value for money to begin with, then this makes them a steal.

Ariat long boots are a personal favourite of mine – my Heritage field boots have lasted me years and are still going strong. This time last year, Ariat sent me a pair of Ascent tall boots to take a look at ahead of their launch in April. I wasn’t sure at first – they were very different to all the other tall boots on the market, but the moment I put my foot in and zipped up I was totally sold. They were quite possibly one of the comfiest pairs of boots I’d ever worn.

I’ve not seen any great deals for them just yet – I did find the Ascent paddock boots at 30% off, but after adding them to the round-up of best riding boot deals they soon went out of stock. However, I’m fairly confident Ariat will surprise us with a sale later this week, and a few of their retailers, including Naylors and Eland Lodge, are yet to announce their full range of sales, so I will be keeping an eye out and reporting back for you.

Sticking with footwear, I’ve been told on multiple occasions that I wear wellies “like a second skin” – it’s true, when it’s not flip-flop weather, they are my go-to shoe. After a good few years of dedicated service, it’s looking like my Aigle Parcours 2 Varios could be in for their last winter.

I’ve noticed a couple of stock problems with good wellies recently, so I’ve decided if I see a good discount on them or another pair in our guide to the best wellies or best neoprene wellies, I’ll purchase a pair ready to replace them. Currently, the best Aigle offer I’ve found is a £10 (7%) reduction at Ride-Away – they don’t have my size unfortunately, but if they’ve got yours I’d definitely consider it.

Finally, I wouldn’t be doing the team justice if I didn’t mention the epic discount we have on our subscriptions. We’re offering 50% off our print and digital subscriptions, which is our biggest discount all year – you really won’t beat this one. I can think of many people who would appreciate this as Christmas gift, and I’m sure you can, too. Treat yourself or a loved one – that’s what I think Black Friday is all about!

