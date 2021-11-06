



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Black Friday is on Friday 26 November 2021, but don’t worry about scouring the internet for the best horse tack deals and special offers as we will be doing the hard work out for you by gathering them together here...

Good quality tack is a big outlay, but can last years if you can get your hands on a great product – Black Friday horse tack deals are a great opportunity to buy something that might normally be out of your budget. Whether you’re looking for bridles, saddles, girths or stirrups, this is the place to find and compare all the best deals. We will be regularly updating this page with the very best Black Friday horse tack deals that we can find.

Check out our main Black Friday equestrian deals round-up for more discounts and sales.

Black Friday tack deals on the way

While we’re waiting for the tack sales to begin, check out our buying guides to see the best of what’s on the market…

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.