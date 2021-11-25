Equine heroes of the year celebrated in Horse & Hound Advent calendar, out today





It’s that time of year again — the Horse & Hound Advent calendar is back in the shops.

The previous two years’ special editions, which feature the calendar complete with 24 doors on the front cover, have proved popular, and this week’s (25 November) edition is hoped also to delight.

Without giving away any spoilers, we can tell you that this year, the equine athletes who have made Britain’s year of sporting success such a memorable one, will be appearing throughout Advent.

H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We are so happy to be able to bring readers our popular Horse & Hound Advent calendar front cover once again this year, to spread a bit of equestrian festive cheer.

“In a slight departure from tradition, we have added to the surprise by including a horse hero of 2021 behind every numbered door. What could be more perfect for horse sport fans?

“We really think this cover is the perfect Advent calendar for all dressage, eventing, showing and showjumping supporters. Will your favourite horse appear over the 24 days?

“I hope you enjoy what has become our little festive tradition at Horse & Hound.”

The special edition is in shops now, as well as dropping through subscribers’ doors, and will be on sale until next Wednesday, 30 November, in time to open the first door. Individual copies can be ordered online if your local stockist has sold out.

Readers can also look forward to more festive special H&H editions: the Christmas special on 16 December and the bumper Christmas quiz on 23 December, as well as our popular reader special, out on 30 December. The annual review of the year edition is out on 9 December.

