Don’t miss out: Horse & Hound Advent calendar cover issue goes on sale

Who doesn’t love an Advent calendar? Whatever your age, there’s something about opening the doors every day in the approach to Christmas – and once again this year, H&H readers can do just that.

Following the popularity of last year’s first calendar, and again in conjunction with equine supplement company NAF, the cover of today’s (28 November) edition of Horse & Hound magazine once more features a timeless Christmassy Thelwell illustration, complete with 24 doors.

H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We are so happy to be working with NAF again this year to bring readers this enchanting Advent calendar front cover, which I hope will once again delight horse lovers everywhere.”

Sarah added that, to the dismay of some H&H staff members, last year’s Advent calendar issue proved so popular that any spare copies in the office were swept up within the hour, “for friends, children, and keeping for posterity”.

“Thelwell’s illustrations are one of a kind and bring back such fond memories of childhoods spent with friends and ponies, outdoors, learning so much from our mistakes and developing a love of horses that stays with us for ever,” she added.

“So many of us can relate to Thelwell’s illustrations — from negotiating with your pony not to have a third refusal to the angst of fearing he may have the slightest ailment.

“Behind every door of our front cover Advent calendar you will find an image and words that will make you smile and take you back to those pony days — what better way to start each December morning?”