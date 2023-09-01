Find out when your favourite riders will head out on Burghley’s cross-country course





The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for Saturday 2 September have been released.

The first horse will be counted down to leave the start box at 11.15am and the last horse is expected to set off at 4pm. Harry Meade is the pathfinder, riding the first of his three rides, Away Cruising, who is in 38th place. The final horse to run will be Tenareze, Harry’s third ride, currently lying 11th.

Fifty-eight horses have completed their dressage and are set to tackle Derek di Grazia’s cross-country track for the second phase of the five-star event. The showjumping will take place in reverse order on Sunday 3 September.

Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times: top 10

Other popular combinations to note are Zara Tindall and Class Affair, who start at 11.55am, and Ireland’s Austin O’Connor, who sets out on cross-country specialist Colorado Blue at 12.25pm.

Just 11.3 penalties cover the top 10, the equivalent of less than 30 seconds of time penalties on the cross-country phase.

The full list of cross-country times can be viewed here

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the Burghley action. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You might also be interested in: