‘We’re still in the hunt’: Britain through to world team final after action-packed day





It could well be a battle for team bronze in the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships results on Friday, with Sweden and France well ahead in the top two spots, then less than a pole in it among the next eight teams.

Britain is in touching distance going into tomorrow’s (12 August) team final, in sixth place on 14.66 penalties. Scott Brash on Hello Jefferson and Ben Maher and Faltic HB are in second and sixth place respectively in the individual standings, in which again, less than a pole separates the top 14 combinations.

It was a day of ups and downs for both Britain and Ireland, both at times dipping to the bottom of the crucial top 10 that qualify for tomorrow’s team final, but clears from Ben and Scott helped secure Britain’s place with room to spare.

It was a similar story for Ireland, who dropped out of the top 10 at one point, but a clear from Cian O’Connor and C Vier, then a round with no jumping faults but just two time-penalties for Daniel Coyle and Legacy, meant they also head into tomorrow’s final, in ninth place with 17.15.

“I think we’re still in the hunt. The two lads Joe and Harry rode very good rounds,” said Scott. “Just one little mistake each and it can cause two jumps or three jumps [down] from one mistake. And apart from that, they rode really well. They’re both mature lads, great competitors, great teammates.

“I think they’ll really come back tomorrow and [put in] good performances.”

There were surprises aplenty in today’s action at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships; the normally super-reliable Martin Fuchs on his European silver medallist Leone Jei tipped a rail and former Olympic champion Steve Guerdat and Venard De Cerisy clocked up eight faults, meaning the Swiss team fell from fifth place overnight to seventh. Belgium, who had been in third place after day one, dropped to fifth, on a team total of 13.49; Nicola Philippaerts and Katnga VH Dingeshof and Gregory Wathelet on Nevados S knocked a rail each, then Jos Verlooy fell when Igor stopped in the combination.

Brazil were flying high in fourth place at one point, but when last rider Bernardo Cardoso de Resende Alves was forced to retire Mosito Van Het Hellehof after the horse resisted, they had to count both Marlon Modolo Zanotelli and Like A Diamond Van Het Schaeck’s, and Pedro Veniss and Nimrod De Muze Z’s, four faults, which meant they slipped to 10th.

It was a strong day for Germany, who had been in sixth place overnight; Marcus Ehning and Stargold, and European champions Andre Thieme and DSP Chakaria jumped clear, so they only added Christian Ahlmann and Dominator 2000 Z’s four faults to their total, to finish the day on 11.76 penalties.

World Showjumping Championships results: day two

Sweden: 3.69 France: 5.44 Germany: 11.76 Netherlands 13.31 Belgium 13.49 Great Britain 14.66 Switzerland 14.83 Canada 15.56 Ireland 17.15 Brazil 17.29

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.</em