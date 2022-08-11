



Great Britain’s Harry Charles was none the wiser as to his day two Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships results in Herning, Denmark. Riding the 13-year-old Romeo 88, Harry jumped what looked to be great round, apart from knocking the final two parts of the treble at fence nine.

“It was nearly the perfect round and I don’t know what happened and why we had those down – I need to watch the video back,” said a bemused Harry, who is 23 years old. “We jumped into the combination really well and it just ended up somehow being a bit of a mess and I don’t really know why.

“He jumped better than yesterday and still has loads of energy. I just don’t know – it was uncharacteristic. I need to analyse the video and try to see what went on.”

Interestingly, a number of riders who followed Harry also had parts of the treble down, and Irish Olympic showjumper Jessica Kürten said on the ClipMyHorse.TV livestream that she thought shadows could be causing horses some issues in reading the fence properly.

Harry said he is still hopeful of his chances with his own and Ann Thompson’s Tokyo Olympic ride and the British team’s World Showjumping Championships results chances ahead of the team final tomorrow (12 August).

“He finished really well after that so hopefully we won’t be too far behind and Scott [Brash] can keep us in the hunt for a medal.”

Harry’s round came on the back of pathfinder Ben Maher‘s great round with Faltic HB and Joe Stockdale’s 12-fault round on Equine America Cacharel earlier in the day at the World Showjumping Championships.

Final British team member Scott Brash is last to go on Hello Jefferson later this afternoon.

