



Bertram Allen continued Ireland’s attempt for a team medal at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships. Riding the Irish Sport Horse Pacino Amiro, the 27-year-old Irishman incurred eight faults, meaning he has dropped down the World Showjumping Championships results table.

“The result today was not that good, so I am not happy, but hopefully we can get some clear rounds for the team with the last two riders,“ Bertram said after his round with the Irish Sport Horse by Pacino out of Carnone Dancing Queen (by NC Amiro). “My round today was actually not that bad, but in the end, it is all about the result. I hope for a bit more luck tomorrow.”

Bertram travelled to Herning, Denmark, as a reserve, but when Darragh Kenny had to withdraw, Bertram stepped up and right into the reckoning, jumping a fantastic and fast clear round on the first day of competition yesterday (10 August). But unfortunately Bertram and the 10-year-old, who he has been riding for the past three years, knocked down both fence 10, which was a plank, and fence 13, which is the second to last fence, and another upright.

The first Irish rider to go earlier this afternoon was Denis Lynch and Brooklyn Heights, who incurred four faults.

The top 10 teams go through to the final round of the team competition tomorrow, so the performance of Ireland’s next two riders will be crucial for their World Showjumping Championships results.

