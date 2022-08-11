World Showjumping Championships day two: when the Brits and Irish will ride





The start lists have been published for today’s (11 August) team competition at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships — with Britain drawn last to go.

Britain has changed its order with Ben Maher and Faltic HB, who were in 10th place overnight, first to go for the team. Yesterday’s pathfinders Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel are second, followed by Harry Charles and Romeo 88, with Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson, who come into this round in second place, last to go.

Ireland has been drawn 10th, and keeps the same order as today.

After yesterday’s speed class, all combinations carry their penalties with them to this second qualifier for tomorrow’s team final.

The class starts at 1pm local time (12pm UK time) and exact times for riders have not been released but allowing two minutes per rider, with breaks, the approximate times are:

World Showjumping Championships approx times: British riders

Ben Maher and Faltic HB: approx 2.22pm local time, 1.22pm UK time

Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel: approx 3.42pm local time, 2.42pm UK time

Harry Charles and Romeo 88: approx 5.06pm local time, 4.06pm UK time

Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson: approx 6.24pm local time, 5.24pm UK time

Irish riders:

Denis Lynch and Brooklyn Heights: approx 1.18pm local time, 12.18pm UK time

Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro: approx 2.46pm local time, 1.46 UK time

Cian O’Connor and C Vier 2: approx 4.38pm local time, 3.38pm UK time

Daniel Coyle and Legacy: approx 6.02pm local time, 5.02 UK time

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.