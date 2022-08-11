



Ben Maher and Faltic HB, Great Britain’s pathfinders on day two of the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships results in Herning, Denmark, jumped a copybook clear to keep the team in medal contention.

The British team were lying in fourth position after Wednesday’s opening leg so a zero score is a great way to start proceedings on day two. Ben has also slotted into second place individually behind Henrik von Eckermann of Sweden with King Edward on a score of 1.72.

“Everything went to plan again, so it makes my life a lot easier when I don’t have to adjust and change the rhythm,” said Ben. “Everything seems to be happening how I planned so far this week and the pace was right, the angles, the numbers, everything come up exactly and I don’t think he could jump around any better than he did today.“

The Olympic champion came to the World Showjumping Championships without his gold medal-winning partner Explosion W, who was ruled out of contention just the week before, but Oakingham Stud’s 12-year-old stallion has stepped up impressively and looked completely at ease over today’s 1.65m track.

Faltic HB showed great athleticism, particularly through the triple combination at fence nine, and they cruised home clear, 2sec inside the time allowed. The stunning bay stallion earned big pats from his rider.

“Experience comes into play a little bit between yesterday and today – yesterday is about risk management. You can’t win on the first day but you can lose on the first day and we kept us up well positioned,” said Ben. “Now it’s just about jumping one jump at at a time and trying to knock off the rounds. Hopefully, I’ve given the team good positive confidence to finish the day.”

The second team rider for Great Britain on day two of the World Showjumping Championships will be Joe Stockdale (Equine America Cacharel), followed by Harry Charles (Romeo 88), with Scott Brash coming as anchorman riding Hello Jefferson – they will all be hoping to post great World Showjumping Championships results to keep the team dream alive.

