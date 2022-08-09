Three combinations ruled out of the World Showjumping Championships





Two team combinations and a travelling reserve have withdrawn from the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships, ahead of the first day of competition tomorrow (10 August).

Ireland’s Darragh Kenny and VDL Cartello had to withdraw this morning (9 August) after the 15-year-old stallion developed a “veterinary issue”. The horse, owned by Heathman Farm LLC, had passed the first trot-up yesterday.

A Horse Sport Ireland spokesman said following a discussion between the team’s high performance director Michael Blake and team vet Marcus Swail, the decision was taken to withdraw VDL Cartello. Bertram Allen will now step up to the team with 10-year-old Pacino Amiro, his ride at the Tokyo Games. They join teammates Daniel Coyle and Legacy, Cian O’Connor and C Vier 2, and Denis Lynch and Brooklyn Heights.

After the trot-up yesterday H&H reported that five horses had been asked to represent for the veterinary commission today owing to some “uncertainties”. Of those five, two did not come forwards this morning; USA travelling reserve Jessica Springsteen’s ride RMF Zecilie, and Rene Lopez Lizarazo’s team ride Kheros Van’t Hoogeinde for Columbia. The other three horses – Quel Filou 13, the ride of Frenchman Matthieu Billot, Chepettano for Polish rider Maksymilian, and Israeli rider Daniel Bluman’s Ladriano Z – passed on representation and will start tomorrow.

The USA and Columbia brought five combinations each to Herning and therefore both countries will still go forward with a full team of four.

USA:

Lillie Keenan with 12-year-old gelding Argan De Beliard

Brian Moggre with 16-year-old stallion Balou Du Reventon

Adrienne Sternlicht with 14-year-old mare Cristalline

McLain Ward with 13-year-old gelding Contagious

Columbia:

Santiago Diaz Ortega with 10-year-old gelding Chasandro Boy

Carlos Ramirez with 12-year-old gelding Extra Des Sequoias

Camilo Reuda with 14-year-old gelding Indus Van Het Keysereyck

Roberton Tera Tafur with 14-year-old stallion Dez’ Ooktoff

The World Showjumping Championships action gets under way tomorrow, with the first round of the individual and team competition. The second rounds take place on Thursday, and the team medals will be decided on Friday evening. The individual final takes place on Sunday.

