Five showjumpers to represent to vets after ‘uncertainties’ in World Championships trot-up





Five horses must represent tomorrow (9 August) owing to “uncertainties” in the horse inspection ahead of the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships in Herning.

Today (8 August) all 123 horses took part in the trot-up in front of the competition’s veterinary commission – headed by Nicolai Jarløv from Denmark and his colleagues, and the FEI ground jury.

A spokesman for the organising committee said most of the horses were fine, but there were “uncertainties” about a small number of them. Seven were sent to the holding box, two of whom were accepted when they were presented a second time. But five horses must be represented tomorrow morning.

The British horses: Scott Brash’s Hello Jefferson, Harry Charles’s Romeo 88, Ben Maher’s Faltic HB, Joe Stockdale’s Equine America Cacharel and reserve rider John Whitaker’s Equine America Unick Du Francport, all passed the first inspection and will start arena familiarisation tomorrow.

The five horses that must trot up again for the veterinary commission tomorrow are:

11-year-old gelding Quel Filou 13 – the ride of Matthieu Billot for France

12-year-old gelding Kheros Van’t Hoogeinde – the ride of Rene Lopez Lizarazo for Columbia

10-year-old stallion Chepettano – the ride of Maksymilian Wechta for Poland

14-year-old gelding Ladriano Z – the ride of Daniel Bluman for Israel

15-year-old mare RMF Zecilie – the ride of Jessica Springsteen for the USA

The World Showjumping Championships action gets under way on Wednesday, with the first rounds of the individual and team competition. The second rounds take place on Thursday, and the team medals will be decided on Friday evening. The individual final takes place on Sunday.

H&H will be bringing you all the action as it unfolds in Herning. Live streaming coverage of the championships with English commentary will be available on FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV. There will be no coverage by the BBC of the 2022 World Showjumping Championships.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.