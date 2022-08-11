‘Not the result I wanted’: Joe Stockdale reflects from day two of World Showjumping Championships





Great Britain’s second team rider Joe Stockdale said it was “not the result he wanted” after picking up 12 faults on day two of the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships in Herning, Denmark, on Thursday (11 August). This means that he drops down the order in the World Showjumping Championships results table.

Joe, 22, who only made his senior championship debut at last year’s Europeans, is riding at his first World Showjumping Championships with the 11-year-old mare Equine America Cacharel.

The pair just picked up four faults in Wednesday’s opening leg and looked to be jumping well round Thursday’s considerably heftier 1.65m track, only to come unstuck at the oxer-vertical-oxer treble combination at fence nine where they hit two rails, also adding four faults at the flimsy planks which followed. Joe then did extremely well to regain his composure and steer the stunning mare “Cash” home round the tricky final line with no extra faults.

“That was obviously not the result I wanted,” said Joe. “I thought my mare was jumping well until there [the treble] – I made a mistake and it basically cost me three fences.”

“It’s good to be here and it would have been nice to go well today – we’ll come back tomorrow and see how we do.”

Joe Stockdale’s 12 faults are added to his 6.39 score from day one, leaving him on an individual score of 18.39 in the World Showjumping Championships results.

Joe followed Ben Maher’s excellent clear with Faltic HB and the remaining two riders for Great Britain, Harry Charles (Romeo 88) and Scott Brash riding Hello Jefferson are still to come.

