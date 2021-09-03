Disappointment for Joe Stockdale in European Showjumping Championships team final





Great Britain’s Joe Stockdale has come home on 12 faults in the team medal-deciding final at the European Showjumping Championships at Riesenbeck, Germany, on Thursday (2 September).

Joe, 21, the youngest competitor of the competition, started the first half of Frank Rothenberger’s track confidently but Joy Cocklin’s 10-year-old mare Equine America Cacharel appeared to go a little green coming into the combination at fence six resulting in the pair having the first and third part down.

They then appeared to lose a bit of momentum, rattling the next oxer, and taking down the second part of the vertical double combination at fence 12.

The European Showjumping Championships marked Northamptonshire-based Joe’s championship debut. On the second day of competition yesterday (2 September) Joe and Equine America Cacharel came home on eight faults having hit both back rails at the double of oxers in the final line. The pair jumped a competitive and beautifully ridden round on the opening day (1 September), picking up four faults at the final fence and four time-penalties.

The top 10 teams, out of 15 nations, have come forward in today’s medal deciding round. Britain started the day in eighth on 33.18. Joe’s score counts towards the team’s final score, after pathfinder Georgia Tame and and Ascot Z7 retired from the competition following a refusal at fence three. Emily Moffitt and Winning Good produced a clear inside the time. William Whitaker and Galtur are last to jump for the Brits.

