Emily Moffitt steps up in team final at the European Showjumping Championships





Great Britain’s Emily Moffitt produced a stunning clear in the final round of the team competition at the European Showjumping Championships at Riesenback, Germany, on Friday (3 September).

Emily and the 12-year-old Winning Good saved their best performance for this round over Frank Rothenberger’s demanding track. The pair gave the oxer at fence four a rub but it stayed in place, and while the gelding looked a little keen pulling to the vertical at fence eight, they completed a lovely clear inside the time.

The 23-year-old rider will be thrilled with the gelding, owned by Poden Farms and her parents Neil and Heidi Moffitt, following today’s round. The pair had a difficult start on day one during which they picked up 12 points with three fences down. Emily said at the time the opening speed round hadn’t suited the forward-going gelding, who she describes as “a tank”. The pair were more together yesterday, just picking up an unlucky four faults at the oxer immediately after the water jump.

Emily, who is trained by the Olympic showjumping champion Ben Maher, was the second of Great Britain’s riders to jump in this team medal-deciding round at the European Showjumping Championships. Britain’s team of young rising stars started the day in eighth, before pathfinders Georgia Tame and Ascot Z7 retired from the competition following a refusal at fence three, leaving the remaining three rider’s scores to count.

Emily will be followed into the ring by her team-mates Joe Stockdale (Equine America Cacharel) and William Whitaker (Galtur).

* More to follow

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.