Britain’s pathfinder retires in team medal decider at European Showjumping Championships





Great Britain’s pathfinder Georgia Tame’s final round in the team competition did not go to plan as she retired at the European Showjumping Championships at Riesenback, Germany, on Friday (3 September).

The 23-year-old, who is competing at her first senior championship with the 10-year-old stallion Z7 Ascot, jumped the first and second of Frank Rothenberger’s track clear, but a refusal at the third, a big wall, led to Georgia putting her hand up and calling it a day.

On the first day of competition (1 September) Georgia picked up four faults with Ascot Z7, co-owned by Breen Equestrian and Team Z7. Yesterday (2 September) the pair had nine faults after a foot in the water and a rail down coming out of the double late on course. They also had a time-fault.

Great Britain’s performance manager Di Lampard has brought a young and relatively inexperienced squad to contest these European Showjumping Championships. Georgia has been based at Hickstead with her trainer Shane Breen since 2015, and yesterday said the stallion felt “more relaxed” going into the arena, but today was not meant to be.

The top 10 teams, out of 15 nations, have come forward in today’s medal deciding round with Britain starting the day in eighth on 33.18. At the start of the day Switzerland were in gold-medal position, Germany in silver, and Sweden in bronze. Defending champions Belgium were in fourth.

Georgia will be followed into the ring at the European Showjumping Championships by her team-mates Emily Moffitt (Winning Good), Joe Stockdale (Equine America Cacharel) and William Whitaker (Galtur).

* More to follow…

