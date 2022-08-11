



Ireland’s third team rider Cian O’Connor has posted another clear for his country at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships with his relatively new ride C Vier 2. His class round keeps Ireland in the hunt for a team medal in the World Showjumping Championships results, although the team are currently sitting in 12th place.

“I was delighted – he’s a special horse and he jumped around so easily,” Cian said after his round on the 14-year-old owned by Susan Magnier. “You know, we make our plan when we walk the course and it’s rare that the plan comes up like that. He just got into a good rhythm at the start and everything came up very nicely, so I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Cain’s round is the only clear for Ireland so far on day two of the championships in Herning, Denmark, after Denis Lynch and Bertram Allen incurred four and eight faults respectively earlier in the day.

“I think Denis and Bertram did well and it’s tough out there,” said Cian of their World Showjumping Championships results. “Hopefully my round helps and then if Daniel Coyle can come in at the end and do a good round, that will really help as well.”

Cian only started riding the Cardento x Concorde gelding in May, with the horse having come from Germany’s David Will, who jumped him at the European Championships last year.

“He’s got a huge jump and all the experience, but I have to work to keep him settled,” explained Cian. “Today he just gave me a great feeling the whole way around. He can be quirky to get on and in the warm-up – he’s sensitive, but obviously a brilliant jumper.”

