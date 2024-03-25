‘What a day to be Irish’: a momentous team win, but British disappointment





This week’s international showjumping news round-up focuses on a thrilling second leg of the new-look Longines League of Nations (LLN), at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

Ireland’s showjumpers are looking stronger than ever this year and an ecstatic quartet were back on top of the world after a dominant performance in a high-calibre contest. There was disappointment for the Brits there, but in Spain, cousins Donald Whitaker and Joe Clayton flew the flag in tremendous style with a grand prix one-two.

Read on for a round-up of this week’s international showjumping news and results.

Showjumping news: ‘What a day to be Irish’

Cian O’Connor proclaimed, “What a day to be Irish” after he helped a competitive Irish side to a momentous win in the second leg of the Longines League of Nations (LLN) series in Florida, USA.

Going one better than Ireland’s runner-up spot in Abu Dhabi last month, Cian joined Darragh Kenny, Daniel Coyle and Shane Sweetnam, with the Irish side dominating from the outset to secure a brilliant victory with a team score of five, ahead of Switzerland who rocketed up the leaderboard in round two with a full house of clears, finishing with eight penalties.

USA and Netherlands had held the lead with Ireland on a zero score after round one but mistakes started to creep in for both teams during the second rounds and they each completed with 12; the USA joined the podium ahead of the Dutch with a marginally quicker time.

In the first round, clears from Darragh on Amsterdam 27), Daniel on Legacy and Shane riding Nations Cup debutant Otis Blue – a late replacement for an injured Bertram Allen – meant that Cian wasn’t required to jump Maurice. But this combination entered the equation under the spotlights in round two on Saturday night as one of the trio picked by chef d’equipe Michael Blake to contest the decider.

With four faults already collected at the midway double by Darragh but with nothing to add from Daniel and Ariel Grange’s mighty mare Legacy, Cian carried the pressure of knowing that a single rail could cost them victory, potentially forcing a jump-off with the USA. But he and Pat Crean’s 12-year-old remained foot perfect over the obstacles set by Alan Wade, just adding a time-fault, which would seal a momentous victory for an ecstatic Irish side.

“I’m so proud and honoured to work with these guys and they put in an incredible performance,” said Michael, with Ireland now clear at top of the standings at the halfway point in the LLN series. “The other nine nations – who make up the top 10 in the world rankings – sent their best to Ocala and we saw them off in style. There is no room for error in the League of Nations and my lads showed that they thrive on that pressure.”

An “over the moon” Cian said: “What a day to be Irish. We’ve been working towards this for some months and I feel privileged to ride alongside these great guys. The team is building great momentum with this win following up our recent win in Wellington [four-star Nations Cup].

“You can only deliver when last to go if the team have done their job, and my job was easy riding with these three guys, they had amazing clear rounds and they set the whole thing up for me!”

Daniel summed up, “I’ve jumped lots of double clears with Legacy before but this is that bit more special. It feels like I’ve been getting Legacy ready for five years for a night like this.”

Otis Blue is new to this level and Shane credited this “very talented horse”.

“We got the job done and got us into a good position for the second round,” he said.

Once again, the rollercoaster of fortunes in this new format team showjumping competition played out in round two, when there is no drop score. A fall from Kevin Staut after a refusal on Beau De Laubry Z resulted in France’s elimination and Belgium plummeted down the leaderboard with a surprise run-out from Niels Bruynseels’ Delux Van T&L. There was also disappointment for reigning Olympic, world and European champions Sweden and Great Britain who failed to qualify for the second round, finishing ninth and 10th respectively from a high-calibre field that featured 16 of the top 20 riders in the world. The series now returns to Europe, with the next leg in St Gallen at the end of May.

A winning start for Cian O’Connor

Cian O’Connor had already posted victory in Friday’s Winning Round showjumping class at World Equestrian Center riding Fermoy. Cian and the 10-year-old Chaccos’ Son stallion co-owned with Sarah Stoute of Keysoe International were drawn second in round two, producing a scorching clear which proved unbeatable.

“I picked up a time-fault the first round but as everyone’s going back in for round two on zero, the only disadvantage was being early in the draw,” explained the Irishman. “That worked out OK, because I think a lot of the guys tried to go too quick in the second round. The fences were big enough that they ended up having a rail.”

Maurice, previously ridden by Maurice Tebbel, is “a bit of a character”.

“He’s a very easy horse to ride. He’s very brave, has huge scope, is really careful and fast,” said Cian. “I’ve basically been trying to tame him and work with him over the last five months since I’ve had him. I was happy to have the opportunity to go against the clock and let him travel a little bit, and you can see that he answers the questions and nearly goes a foot higher. I couldn’t be happier with him.”

Cousins finish first and second in showjumping grand prix

Finally in this week’s international showjumping news round-up, British showjumper Donald Whitaker (Millfield Colette) pipped his cousin Joe Clayton (Commissaire S) to win the CSI3* 1.50m CHG grand prix to wrap up Spring MET III in Oliva Nova, Spain after a thrilling 10-way jump-off.

“It was a fast jump-off and my cousin Joe was first to go, so he set the pace,” said Donald. “My horse is naturally very fast – a bit too fast at times actually – so I was just trying to half nurse her round a little and then let her go to the last fence. I did one less stride there and I think I won it there. She has such a big stride.”

“She is really special,” he added of the Cornet Obolensky 11-year-old bred in Great Britain by Sue Jagger. “It took a while to figure her out. She has such a big heart, she is so brave and sharp. She has been knocking on the door for something for a while now.”

