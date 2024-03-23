



Super groom Josefine Eliasson has been working for US showjumper Jessica Springsteen for the past eight years. She now follows the global international circuit with the Olympic silver medallist, looking after Jessica’s top horses including Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve and Hungry Heart.

“In the beginning, I was based at her home yard and I rode a bit,” says Josie. “But for the past six years, I have travelled the world with her and her horses as her show groom.”

Swedish-born Josie started riding when she was five or six and fell in love with horses.

“When I was slightly older, I had a nice young horse that I competed in Sweden,” she says. “The owner of the stables where I kept my horse competed regularly including in the national young horse championships and I would go with her and groom for her.

“I soon realised that I really enjoyed grooming and she was always very encouraging. She would say that I was very good at it and I remembered all of the important small details. I then went to visit a friend of mine, who at the time was working with horses in Switzerland,” she continues. “After only about two days, I knew it was what I wanted to do, so I asked if she knew anyone who needed help at their stables. That is when I got a job with Romain Duguet – I still had my horse, but I managed to lease her out, and I packed my bags for Switzerland as a permanent move.”

“Jessica Springsteen’s Olympic horse Don Juan is special”

After a year, Josie returned to Sweden, intending to get her HGV driving licence, but that’s when the job with Jessica Springsteen came up and she’s been looking after her talented string of showjumpers ever since.

“Our most special horse is Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve [pictured, below], Jessica’s Olympic Games horse,” says Josie. “I have an incredible bond with him. You spend so much time alone with your championship horses that you get to know them in a different way. As a groom, you always tell yourself you have a special bond with your horse, but I really think we do. For example, when I walk into the stable he will whinny for me but he doesn’t do that with a random person. He is very important to me – I am very emotional when it comes to him. He is a stallion, but he is the nicest stallion I have ever handled.

“Whenever I film Don [Juan Van De Donkhoeve] in the ring, I always seem to be giving my commentary of the round, telling him ‘You can do it!’” she reveals.

“Hungry Heart is another of our top horses who is competing at five-star level. He is 12 and has the biggest character in the stables. He is like a dog, you can play with him. I always joke that I think I could teach him to sit if I really tried. He is a very funny horse. We have a couple of other younger horses who are very exciting, I think the future is looking good.”

“You are always learning – listen to those with more experience”

Having now worked with Jessica Springsteen for eight years, Josie’s key piece of advice to grooms is to “listen to those who have more experience”.

“What I love about this profession is that you are always learning new things,” she says. “This is for two reasons – because the sport is evolving, as well as the fact that every single person has their own systems and techniques. Ask more questions – that is how you learn.

“I would also say do not be afraid. A lot of people are comfortable about where they are working, but they are not as happy as they could be. Of course, it is scary to try something new and to make a big change in your life, but it is so important to find the right place for you. You also have to love horses – as a groom, you have to work such long hours and there is a lot of travelling – but if you love horses it is the best job in the world.”

She also underlines the importance of knowing and understanding your horses.

“This way, you can notice the small signs that something might be wrong,” she explains. “The earlier you can see an issue, the more able you are to help them with whatever they need. It can be easier to spot this with your championship horses as you spend so much time with them and you get to know their habits so well, so you can see the smallest changes in their behaviour and do something about it before it becomes an issue.

“I think everyone has their own unique superstitions when it comes to the more important classes. No matter what, I always tell my rider to have fun, and I give the horse a little pat. Of course, during the bigger classes, I do this quietly so I do not interrupt my rider’s concentration and focus – but I still do it.”

Josie tries to ensure each of Jessica Springsteen’s horses keeps their routine as much as possible when they’re at shows.

“I think that the horse takes comfort from that,” she says. “Of course, at the bigger competitions, you will use things such as massage blankets more but I try to keep it as simple as possible and let them be horses.

“We try to work backward from a specific competition or goal to ensure that we have planned the best possible schedule for that individual horse. If we know that a horse jumps better during their second week of competition, then we will make sure that it competes two weeks in a row.”

“The best career you can have,” says Jessica Springsteen’s groom Josie Eliasson

As well as the big championships, Josie Eliasson and Jessica Springsteen travel to some of the biggest shows in the world including the Rolex Grand Slam and she says CHI Geneva is her favourite indoor show.

“The Rolex Grand Slam has had such an incredible impact on the sport,” she says. “It is the one thing that every rider aims for. Of course to win a Major and to become the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping live contender is amazing, but I think it is a huge privilege for riders to even be competing at these shows – they are the most prestigious in the world. To compete or even just be at a venue such as the CHIO Aachen or The Dutch Masters is incredibly special. They really increase the levels of visibility of the sports. It is always great to watch the highest level of sport, and this is what the sporting Majors provide. They provide a chance to win something beyond the normal competitions, such as the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping. I think that even a non-equestrian fan would find this exciting to watch.”

Josie has launched her own online platform connecting grooms with riders.

“I did, and still do, get a lot of people asking about good staff and good jobs,” she explains about setting up Yeehaw. “There are so many good grooms and employers out there but it is hard to match them together. I wanted to create a platform where everyone would be able to see the opportunities available.

“It is not a hard industry to get into because there are so many jobs, but what is hard is finding the right place,” she offers. “Another goal is to try to raise the industry standards for grooms – to ensure that their working conditions are improved.

“Having a good grooming job makes you want to do it forever. But if in your first job you are not treated well then it can very quickly kill your interest in continuing in the business, even if you are very good at it. I just want to make sure that people get the best jobs because to me this is the best career you can have.”

