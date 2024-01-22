



“I owe her so much” said Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle of the exceptional 14-year-old mare Legacy, who continued her winning streak this week with World Cup glory in Germany. Their fearless jump-off round drew gasps from the crowd at nearly every fence, and it was fully deserving of the top spot.

In other showjumping news from across the globe this week, we round up some of the action from the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Florida, and there has been two-star competition on home soil with Kelsall Hill’s first international show. Read on for this week’s round-up of international showjumping news and results.

Showjumping news: “Like no other horse I’ve ridden”

Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle was “over the moon” after lifting the 11th leg of the Longines FEI World Cup in the Western European League at Leipzig, Germany, with the outstanding 14-year-old mare Legacy (Chippendale Z x Bon Ami).

The pair had most recently triumphed in the London International grand prix but the World Cup qualifier there had been snatched from their grasp by Scott Brash and Ben Maher. But in Germany, against a world-class field of 12 jump-off rivals, they produced a scorching round that had the crowd gasping. Drawn midway, the duo set off with a daring angle across the first fence which set them up perfectly for a spin round on the right rein over the next two fences, including the crucial double. With that out the way, the 29-year-old pushed Legacy into top gear and she obliged with electric acceleration, gamely taking out strides and flicking her heels to clear the penultimate planks on the tightest of angles.

Daniel then rode a racing finish to the final oxer, scorching across the line clear in 31.70sec, the world number 14 rider punching the air in delight and lifting his hat in response to an appreciative crowd, while Ariel Grange’s exceptional mare earned plenty of pats.

Daniel faced some anxious moments, first as Sweden’s Peder Fredricson on rising star SV Vroom De La Pomme Z soared home considerably faster, but just tipped the front rail of the final oxer. Last drawn Martin Fuchs of Switzerland also gave his all in pursuit on Commissar Pezi, but was left shaking his head when the clock stopped 0.43sec off Daniel’s time for the runner-up spot. His team-mate Steve Guerdat took third on the “powerful” but “difficult” Double Jeu D’Honvault, earning the Swiss former Olympic champion a ticket for his 15th World Cup Final.

“Legacy has had an amazing jump-off round once again – with these guys all behind me it’s not so easy. I wanted them to know I’m here to play with them, I’m not just here to compete. But today’s for her,” said Daniel, who has also now qualified for the World Cup Final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in April. “There’s no horse who tries harder than her. She is like no other horse I’ve ridden. Once you ask her to do something, if it’s actually possible she will do it.”

Drawn early in the jump-off, Great Britain’s Robert Whitaker conjured an eye-catching second steadier clear out of Stephen and Caroline Blatchford’s Vermento to finish seventh and pocket a further 10 World Cup points.

The previous day, Ireland had also topped the podium; Michael Duffy headed the six-bar on O’Balou Van De Plataan.

Gonzalo versus Gonzalo

In more international showjumping news this week, Trevor Breen’s former stable star Gonzalo found winning form with Rodrigo Pessoa in the $50,000 Palm Beach Equine Clinic Grand Prix at Wellington International, Florida. They were chased home by Ireland’s Darragh Kenny on Eddy Blue, with another Gonzalo, Spanish rider Gonzalo Busca, third on Cristiano Obolensky.

The winning horse’s new owner Rachel Penner is out injured so the ride has been passed to her coach, the 2004 Olympic champion, for the time being.

“I’ve been keeping the horses running until she’s back,” said Rodrigo of the 13-year-old. “He has a lot of experience, so it was no mystery to us what he could do. We wanted to put him under the lights tonight for possibilities later in the season when he goes back to Rachel.”

The $140,000 Keyflow Feeds USA CSI3* grand prix went to Richard Vogel of Germany riding Cydello, and Jordan Coyle of Ireland and For Gold landed the Hermès 1.50m.

Showjumping news from Kelsall Hill

There was further Irish success closer to home when Richard Howley claimed top spot in Kelsall Hill’s inaugural CSI2* Cheval Liberte & Windmill Farm Estates 1.45m grand prix riding HK Horses’ nine-year-old Zirocco Blue gelding Zodiak Du Buisson Z, the fastest of three double clears. The runner-up spot went to Jennifer Billington and her great partner Flipper Darco UK Z while Fraser Reed finished third on Westbank Rio.

