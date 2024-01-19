US Equestrian conducts review of controversial training clinic





US Equestrian (USEF) is conducting a review, after concerns were raised about a trainer in a recent clinic.

Video of former top rider Katie Monahan-Prudent giving group gymnastic jumping training on 6 January was live-streamed and posted online. An edited compilation of some of her comments made during the coaching was later shared online, sparking much debate.

Comments in the compilation included: “I have this thing with my stick and I call it ‘smack and back’. When a horse does a disobedience – the reason we have the stick is to use it correctly, and horses need it. All these animal rights activists who know nothing about horses. They need a good licking sometimes.”

Some of Katie’s comments that in the edited compilation may be incomplete or not in context include: “Don’t you dare turn that corner. You crash him into that fence rather than letting him turn”, and “I personally would be flipping him over backwards. He wouldn’t dare go around that corner with me.”

She also told the clinic riders: “You guys – either you don’t listen or you’re birdbrains.”

In her competition days, Katie was a member of the US team that won gold at the 1986 World Championships. She competed at World Cup finals and won major grands prix across the US, and has since been a coach of top and up-and-coming riders.

In a statement on 14 January, USEF said: “The safety and wellbeing of both horses and riders are of the utmost priority to US Equestrian.

“Effective communication between trainer, horse and athlete is critical to safety and success in equestrian sport. At times, direct words are needed to get this across when coaching; however, under no circumstances does US Equestrian condone training techniques that do not put hose and rider wellbeing first.

“We are aware of concerns regarding the recent clinic and are conducting a review of this matter.”

As well as critical comments online there were those in support of Katie, including one rider who had lessons from her in the past, and said: “I never once felt as though she would even consider putting myself as a young jumper rider or the stallion I was on in jeopardy. Nor did I ever feel as though her words were abusive during my time riding with her.”

You might also be interested in:

She has taken action over comments which are leading riders to be fearful of competing The horse world must be brave and proactive as many do not support horse sport

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.