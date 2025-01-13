A skillful World Cup win, Ellen Whitaker’s cracking prospect and class sponsor collects rosette from her four-year-old son





The new year is barely a fortnight old, but 2025 is already all systems go for international showjumpers as the sport hits top gear around the globe. Just some of those headlining this week’s showjumping news round-up are winning riders Darragh Kenny and Julien Epaillard, but there were also big grand prix results for the likes of Tim Gredley and Ellen Whitaker. Meanwhile in a touching moment, Nina Barbour received her third-placed rosette in a class she sponsored from her four-year-old son, who stepped up to present the prizes in Abu Dhabi.

Showjumping news: three wins from three shows for Darragh Kenny’s new ride

Week one of the 12-week 2025 Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) kicked off with another big win for Ireland’s Darragh Kenny at only his third show with Andrzej Oplatek’s 13-year-old Chaccossini (Chacco-Blue x Cassini II).

“Straight away we clicked,” said Darragh, who had already racked up a five-star win with Chaccossini at the London International and in a CSI2* in Belgium on debut.

The pair’s first win at WEF came in the CSI3* $32,000 Hermès 1.50m classic.

“At our first show we won a ranking class, then his second show I took him to London where he was clear in a 1.55m and won a big 1.50m class [the Christmas Tree Stakes] – and this is my third show with him,” said Darragh, “He’s a cool horse. He’s unbelievably fun and competitive. He also has this huge stride, which makes him fast against the clock.”

Ten jumped clear in round one for an exciting jump-off where Chaccossini’s “fast stride” came into play, beating second-placed Lillie Keenan (USA) on Opium JW van de Moerhoeve TN, with Charlotte Jacobs third riding Thomascourt Ballypatrick.

Saturday night’s $140,000 Southern Arches CSI3* grand prix was won by Egypt’s Nayel Nassar with ESI Ali, a 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse by Stakkato Gold, bred at the Hughes’ ​​Ennisnag Stud and produced by Seamus Hughes Kennedy until Evergate Stables bought him in 2023.

“He’s 10, so this is the first year I start to ask them a little bit more,” said Nayel. “I try not to do too much with them as nine-year-olds and hope that it lengthens their career. We’re listening to him telling us what he’s ready for and we’ll keep placing him where we think he can be successful.”

“McGregor jumped his heart out”

The CSI3* Al Shira’aa grand prix presented by Longines during week one of the Al Shira’aa show in Abu Dhabi, UAE, went to home rider Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri riding crowd favourite BBS McGregor. The pair triumphed with the sole double clear, finishing ahead of Great Britain’s Joe Stockdale with Barbara Hester’s Ebanking, who scorched home with the quickest jump-off round but with a pole down at the final fence.

“I went into the jump-off knowing that a steady clear would guarantee the win,” said Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri. “Of course, it was a risk, but the gamble paid off.

“McGregor jumped his heart out and I’m thrilled. Thank you to the Al Shira’aa team and especially to HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan for her continued support, not only of the team but for running this incredible show.”

British success also came for Katie Speller and smart youngster Z7 Pink Panther, who landed the seven-year-old final. Meanwhile the biggest smiles of the day came when Bolesworth managing director Nina Barbour finished third in the Bolesworth International-sponsored 1.30m speed class riding Geshia Batilly, receiving her prize from her four-year-old son William, who stepped up to present the prizes for the class.

Showjumping news: Epaillard continues his winning run

Next in this week’s round-up of international showjumping news, French showjumper Julien Epaillard celebrated success in the World Cup of Basel, Switzerland, with prolific winner Donatello D’Auge. The only other double clears came from second-placed Maikel van der Vleuten with Beauville Z NOP and Great Britain’s Tim Gredley riding Imperial HBF, who finished third.

“When I watched Julien go, I thought, if they gave me 100 goes at the jump-off, I wouldn’t be able to beat him!” said Tim. “I know my horse is going to jump clear rounds and the class played into my favour. All the big guys were trying to beat each other, as they should do, and I just stuck to my plan of jumping a clear round. It’s worked out nicely.”

Julien’s strategy had been to earn enough points to qualify for the World Cup Final.

“When I went in the ring, I saw the risk of turning inside fence three to the double was big, so I decided not to,” he said. “Donatello is a really special horse for me and my family. He’s in top shape and this is also why I really want to get to the final.”

Brazilian rider Yuri Mansur and the great Vitiki won the prestigious Golden Drum at the show, and Henrik von Eckermann of Sweden and Iliana triumphed in the grand prix, where Tim and Imperial HBF were again in the ribbons.

Ellen Whitaker’s cracking prospect steps up

Great Britain’s Ellen Whitaker rode the very exciting 10-year-old mare Korlenski to finish on the podium in the CSI4* grand prix on week one of the Doha Tour in Qatar.

Victory went to Austrian rider Gerfried Puck (Equitron Naxcel V) with Abdel Said in the runner-up spot with Arpege Du Ru. But just 0.16sec separated the top three; Ellen slotted into third with Tilly Shaw’s Cornet Obolensky mare, who looks a cracking prospect for the year ahead.

Scott Brash continued the strong performances from the British contingent in fifth with Hello Valentino and Millie Allen secured seventh with her double clear on E-Maitresse TVH Z.

Doha Tour results

