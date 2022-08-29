Victory for a horse who recovered from a broken leg, and plenty of British success





The top showjumping action continues apace, with plenty of top-level competition, British and Irish success and a win for a horse who’s recovered from a broken leg this weekend. Here’s your weekly round-up of just some of the international sporting action from the world of showjumping.

The big one

Fresh from winning the leading rider award at the Dublin Horse Show last weekend, Irish rider Mikey Pender won the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) leg at Valkenswaard on HHS Calais.

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “It’s my first five-star grand prix win so I’m absolutely over the moon. [This horse has] been so close, so many times and he definitely deserves it.”

Mikey also picked up his ticket for the LGCT Super Grand Prix in Prague in November.

“It’s amazing, the grand prix everyone wants to be in and I’m absolutely delighted I’ll be taking part in it,” he said. “He’s a very fast horse so I just did my own round and luckily it paid off. He jumped unbelievable and I still can’t believe it.”

An amazing recovery

Sunday’s 1.55m jump-off class went to Brazil’s Yuri Mansur on Vitiki (pictured), a horse who broke his leg in a bad fall in 2018. The much-loved German-bred gelding returned to competition aged 12, in 2020, after long and extensive rehab, having undergone surgery and worn a cast to protect the fractured pastern. “It was an emotional day,” Yuri said as the horse returned to competition. “To have this moment once again is an amazing feeling and the way Vitiki is jumping is unbelievable.”

‘Not for one second did we — me, my wife, my family — stop believing that he would fully recover,” Yuri added later. “He’s feeling perfect – just the same as before, maybe even better.

“The main thing is he looks like he’s going to have a normal life again — I’m never going to use him every weekend but he can have normal training and go to regular shows.

“He’s feeling good and he’s really enjoying what he’s doing.”

Britain on form

Nicole Lockhead Anderson took the Valkenswaard big tour 1.45m direct time class in Valkenswaard, on Tom Williams’ Chilli, and there was a second place for Ben Maher, on Enjoy CK Z, the previous day. Jack Whitaker and Scenletha won Sunday’s 1.45m, Jane Annett and Hold Up the 1.35m small tour class on Sunday, Alicia Smallman and six-year-old Lady Shergar a young-horse class, and Kathryn Fanshawe and Bow House Red a 1.10m CSI1* class.

Winning in Wales

There was plenty of action at the Chepstow Summer International, including four wins for Mark Edwards. Flying Tinker II lived up to his name, taking two big tour 1.40m speed classes by half a second and six seconds respectively.

“He’s hit great form and been unbelievably consistent; he’s an amazing little horse and such a trier, I’m making the most of it and having fun,” said Mark, who also won the gold one-star 1.25m two-phase and speed classes on new ride Iron Man.

Harriet Biddick won the 1.35m speed with Carla X, and the medium two-star 1.40m grand prix by 0.04sec.

“She’s fast, clever, careful and a winner; a real fun horse,” said Hickstead Speed Derby winner Harriet, who bought Carla as a three-year-old and is now looking to the future. “I may try her in Hickstead’s Derby Challenge in September to see how she copes with the fences.”

