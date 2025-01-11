



Olympic showjumping champion Christian Kukuk’s travelling groom Sofie Karlsson has been working with the German rider for nine years and is one of the most respected grooms on the international circuit. So what are Sofie’s horse care tips?

Sofie was born in Sweden and has ridden all her life but moved to Holland after she left school.

“I realised that further south in Europe, the sport is bigger and more established,” she says. “It was always a dream of mine to move abroad, so when I left school, I moved to Holland and was there for a year and a half.

“I then moved to Ludger Beerbaum’s stables, where Christian was based, and I have been there ever since.”

She says she has learnt that “less is more” when it comes to the careful management of these equine athletes.

“You have to do a lot of work, but I think the horses are usually happiest when we keep it simple,” she explains. “We try not to do too much around them and let them be horses. Hopefully, this helps them be in good shape for the competition.

“Additionally, when the rider is feeling good, the horses feel this and feel good themselves. They react to the energy of the people around them. Success feeds success, so sometimes when one horse starts to become successful, the rest of the horses improve as well.”

Sofie Karlsson’s horse care tips: “I still learn every day from the grooms around me”

Sofie’s top tip for aspiring grooms is “watch and learn as you go”.

“I still learn every day from the other grooms around me,” she says. “It is a tough job but you get to experience things that not many other people get to experience. I remember when I was sitting in the crowds at horse shows, I never imagined that I would be part of anything like this.”

Among her charges are Christian’s gold medal-winning partner Checker 47, his recent CHI Geneva winner Chageorge, who she describes as “very talented” with a “promising future”, his London Global Champions Tour runner-up Just Be Gentle and Tokyo Olympic stallion Mumbai. She describes stable star Checker 47 as “a very strong personality”.

“He doesn’t like it when it gets very crowded around him,” she says. “He really relies on one or two people.”

The 11-year-old mare Just Be Gentle can be quite spooky and is another “strong character”.

“She is very independent,” says Sofie. “She is so in her world that she does not really let people in.”

A passion for horses – and Bayern Munich!

Sofie attributes much of Christian Kukuk’s success in the ring to hard work behind the scenes.

“He is very committed to the horses,” she reveals. “It is his only passion, apart from FC Bayern Munich!

“He is extremely focused on and dedicated to his career. He has been able to learn from Ludger Beerbaum and his advice has been invaluable. However, I think he would have been successful anyway.”

Life on the road as an international showjumping groom can be hectic, but Sofie says she enjoys attending the Majors, including the forthcoming Dutch Masters, CHIO Aachen, Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament and CHI Geneva.

“The Majors are incredible – they always go a step further and do extra to ensure that everything is great for the grooms, riders, and horses,” she says. “These are also the shows with the most history and they have such long traditions. All of the organisers ensure that every little detail is as good as it can be for us and the horses, and this makes a big difference.

“As Christian is German, the CHIO Aachen is something very special. In general, when we get to these shows, it feels different. It is truly a unique feeling when you are around these arenas.”

With thanks to Rolex Grand Slam.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now