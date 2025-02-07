Leading show criticised for giving winning grooms shampoo as a prize





The subject of recognising and rewarding showjumping grooms has come to the fore after a year’s supply of equine shampoo was offered at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last year, as part of a prize for each winning groom.

In her exclusive H&H column, British rider Jodie Hall-McAteer said she was pleased to see grooms recognised at HOYS by having their names read out and receiving a photo of the occasion, calling it a “massive step forward” – but that the nature of the prize seemed “tone-deaf”.

“Shampoo is something that should be provided by your employer and it would have been more appropriate to offer something the grooms themselves would appreciate,” she said.

Paul Drew, who has been head show groom for leading British showjumper Tim Gredley for five years, said the HOYS incident made him feel “aggrieved” on behalf of those who received the shampoo.

“I know it’s difficult for shows as they don’t have unlimited funds, but if they’re going to offer prizes to grooms it should be something for the person, not their job,” he told H&H. “It’s definitely not just HOYS though, it’s nearly every show, where recognising grooms feels like an afterthought.

“I don’t know what the answer is for HOYS, and we’ll probably end up back with nothing, which is also fine because at least you know what to expect, but we’d really appreciate a cash prize or restaurant voucher – something grooms can use for themselves, not that they need for their horse.”

HOYS event director Emma Wardell said, “HOYS is passionate about not only commending the work of our riders. We understand grooms are an integral part of the foundations of equestrian sport and together we wanted to use the opportunity to show recognition of their importance.

“We recognise the immense value sponsorship brings, and when a partner aligns with our values, we do our utmost to provide them with an opportunity to showcase their products or services through exciting prizes or coveted experiences. CleanRound specialises in biosecurity; the prize of a gift voucher reflected this and in addition we presented a prestigious bottle of champagne.

“The support from sponsors is fundamental to the success of HOYS, and we aim to provide an incredible experience to every patron of the show, inclusive of our valued grooms.”

Paul, who travels all over the world with Tim’s horses, said the new Longines League of Nations (LLN) shows are head and shoulders above the rest for recognising and rewarding grooms on the international circuit; winning grooms are also invited to the podium to receive their prizes.

“We received a goodie bag at every LLN show, and a lovely backpack from the final in Barcelona,” he said.

The LLN final in Barcelona is one of a growing number of shows where grooms’ names are added to class starts list, and streaming services often do similar.

The GC Playoffs and Super Grand Prix, the finale of the Longines Global Champions Tour, have taken it to the next level, devoting a significant portion of the prize-giving ceremony to grooms as well as horses, and presenting each with a trophy.

“That just shows it can be done really well, but sometimes it feels we’re taking a step backwards instead of forwards,” said Paul. “A lot of grooms do things themselves – getting involved behind the scenes with shows and things like that.”

Irish international rider Cian O’Connor, via his company Karlswood, sponsored a €10,000 competition for international grooms at last year’s RDS Dublin Horse Show “in recognition of the expert and vital work grooms provide to the horse industry and equestrian sport”.

But while the top-level international shows are leading the way, Britain’s national circuit has a lot of catching up to do, says Nat Tinworth, long-time groom to Guy Williams.

“Things definitely are improving when it comes to recognising grooms. I wasn’t too bothered about what happened at HOYS; I can see why some people weren’t too impressed, but I’m always happy with a bit of shampoo for the horses,” she said. “A cash prize would always be nice though, because then you can buy what you want, which makes it more personal.

“It’s definitely better at bigger international shows; Hickstead is brilliant and presents grooms’ prizes for the top three at their big shows. But I don’t think I’ve ever been to a national show where they’ve given out grooms’ prizes.”

That could be about to change, if Kelsall Hill’s recent winter classic is anything to go by. The winning groom in each class at the January show was presented with a £50 cash prize, which was very well received.

Meg Watson, from the Cheshire venue’s show team, told H&H the initiative “stemmed from a desire to recognise the hard work and dedication of grooms, who are truly the backbone of our sport”.

“[Organiser] Mike Florence came up with the idea, which was enthusiastically supported by our sponsors, Millring Horseboxes,” she said. “Millring Horseboxes wanted to show their appreciation for both riders and grooms, acknowledging the crucial role they play in making every event happen seamlessly.

“The response was overwhelmingly positive – both riders and grooms were thrilled with the gesture, it really created a buzz, and it was fabulous to get the grooms into the arena for a picture and be involved in the action. It was wonderful to see the joy and recognition it brought to the grooms, who are so often the unsung heroes of the equestrian world.”

