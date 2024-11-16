‘Your love and care is priceless’: more than 1,000 say thank you to hard-working grooms





Grooms at World Horse Welfare have received more than 1,000 messages of support as part of an initiative by the charity to celebrate its hard-working yard staff.

World Horse Welfare asked supporters to secretly send in messages for its 46 grooms, which would be read out to them. A video showing staff reading some of the messages was shared yesterday (15 November).

For example, “Keep going, your love and care is priceless and I thank you for everything you do for these wonderful beings” and “your love, dedication and patience […] is so precious and saves many lives”.

The charity is now marking the date as World Horse Welfare’s Groom Appreciation Day.

“One of the most challenging day-to-day experiences as a groom at World Horse Welfare is having to accept that there will be some ongoing long-term effects of neglect on horses, no matter how well cared for, after their arrival,” said Kathryn Coombes, who has been a groom at Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Snetterton, Norfolk for more than two years.

“But it is very rewarding to know you are having a positive impact on the horses’ lives.”

Abi Tuckwell, a senior groom at Belwade Farm in Aberdeenshire, added: “I came to the farm as a groom in July 2015, I must love the place as I have been here nearly 10 years!

“All of us love the horses we care for and when things go wrong, we really feel it, as this isn’t just a job for us. If we didn’t love them all, we wouldn’t be working here to try and make a difference.”

Tony Tyler, deputy chief executive at World Horse Welfare, said that anyone who has worked or works with horses will understand the daily challenges they face, especially during the winter months.

“For our grooms it can be particularly hard work with horses and ponies that have been neglected, mistreated and poorly handled,” said Mr Tyler.

“We felt their investment in the welfare of these horses, ponies, donkeys and the occasional mule is something to be celebrated.”

