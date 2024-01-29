



Success breeds success, according to the popular sporting hypothesis, and we see it in bucketloads in this week’s international showjumping news round-up.

From Daniel Coyle’s back-to-back World Cup wins with brilliant mare Legacy, to the input of two of Great Britain’s greatest showjumpers Nick Skelton and William Funnell in other riders’ success, there’s been plenty to celebrate in the world of showjumping. Read on for a round-up of this week’s international showjumping news and results.

Showjumping news: back-to-back World Cup success for Coyle and Legacy

Fresh from their World Cup success in Leipzig last weekend, Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle and Ariel Grange’s super 14-year-old mare Legacy triumphed again with another extraordinary performance in a World Cup thriller in Amsterdam. The duo sliced nearly 3sec off the leading time set by Dutch rider Willem Greve on Highway TN NOP to take top spot.

“I’ve been doing dry January, I do it every year, but Ariel Grange said ‘Go and have a few beers’,” Daniel said. “So I had three after last Sunday’s win and I think we might have a few more tonight!”

Daniel explained that commitment and determination have been the key to his success.

“My brother Jordan won everything on ponies and I didn’t win so much, or so it seemed!” he said. “In any sport I suppose you just get stuck in and get on with it or you get left behind and give up. Thankfully it went the right way for me in the end.

“It goes back to riding those ponies at home in Ireland where it’s very competitive. I rode with my brothers and everybody else, even the likes of Richard Howley, who now also has won a few World Cups. I was always chasing those guys. It’s good to see now I can have some revenge and I guess I also had some great horses in my career in the smaller divisions that have taught me how to do jump-offs. If being competitive in a jump-off is all I can give back to Legacy then I’m happy enough with that.”

Daniel has formed a unique partnership with Dolly, as Legacy is known at home, who has now earned a few weeks off in Florida before five-star League Of Nations duty.

“For years, we weren’t really on the same page,” he explained. “She’d jump one fence very high and the next fence I’d ask her to jump – like a plank or something delicate – she’d knock it down and I’d be very confused as to why. But I feel now we are very much on the same page; we have a real understanding.

“We have a huge year ahead with the World Cup Final and the Olympics – and for sure we’ll be looking at both with her – but we have to have a conversation about it all. The main thing is to get her to the Olympic Games like she is right now and try to win a medal! She’s in the prime of her life, she’s got better, she’s got older, and maybe so have I.”

Two qualifying rounds remain in the Western European League series, after which the top 18 riders in the standings will earn a ticket to the World Cup Final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in April.

Also enjoying a successful time in Amsterdam, British rider Matt Sampson landed a winning double of five-star speed classes with his London International winner MGH Candy Girl.

At the other end of the scale…

While Daniel Coyle is racking up multiple World Cup successes, amateur Mexican rider Jose Alberto Martinez Vazquez produced a career first World Cup qualifier riding Quinley in Puebla, Mexico.

“Quinley means everything to me. I’ve never had a horse like him before,” he said of the Holsteiner gelding he’s produced for 11 years from a four-year-old and with whom he represented Mexico at the 2022 World Championships. “Going to the last fence, you’re always thinking, ‘Is this enough?’ I had a bit of a miscommunication, but Quinley still went over it. I’m thankful.”

William Funnell leads UAE to first Nations Cup success, Great Britain third

Weeks after taking the helm as the new UAE chef d’equipe, William Funnell led the squad to a debut Nations Cup success at the CSIO4* Sharjah. Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi on Enjoy De La Mure, Abdullah Mohd Al Marri (BBS McGregor, formerly with Jack Ryan), Ali Hamad Al Kirbi with Jarlin De Torres and Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi (Chacolu) didn’t hit a fence throughout two rounds, accumulating just two discarded time-faults to win on a zero score from Germany with five penalties on the card.

Great Britain finished third on 24 faults, represented by Joe Stockdale (Ebanking), Donald Whitaker on Millfield Colette, Skye Higgin riding Djordania Du Tillard and Jack Whitaker on Equine America Q Paravatti N, with Ireland finishing fifth.

British chef d’equipe Di Lampard said: “To finish on the podium was incredibly pleasing. We had two good results with young horses Ebanking and Djordania, which is encouraging for these partnerships for the future. We need to improve marginally as a team as we look forward to the first Longines League of Nations competition in Abu Dhabi. There was a slight lack of consistency, but we are looking at all the positives of yesterday.”

More showjumping news: home-bred Grey Goose provides just the tonic

In more international showjumping news, Australian showjumper Rowan Willis flew to top spot of the CSI2* $100,000 Lugano Diamonds 1.45m grand prix on the Split Rock Jumping Tour at the TerraNova Equestrian Center in USA riding his home-bred mare Wellington Grey Goose (Corlensky x Grandira).

“Wellington Grey Goose is a real tryer and she’s fast,” said Rowan. ““I’ve done Split Rock shows ever since I came to America, and Derek Braun always puts on great shows. It’s really good for the competitors, has good prize money, and they have a fantastic facility here in Sarasota.”

$215,000 grand prix goes to Foster

Canadian showjumper Tiffany Foster won the Winter Equestrian Festival NetJets CSI4* grand prix riding Battlecry, a 10-year-old by Vigo D’Arsouilles x Latano, whom she owns with Artisan Farms and Kent Farrington.

“I’m really happy to finally check this one off,” said Tiffany, who was also awarded as the week’s leading international rider while Battlecry’s groom Kaytlyn Brown earned a $500 prize. “My horse has a bit of a right drift – just like every horse, he goes one way or the other – so, I thought the jump-off was actually going to suit him.”

Luciana Lossio took second for Brazil on Lady Louise Jmen, while the Nick Skelton-trained French rider Nina Mallevaey took third on Cartier SR.

“Nick told me I could have gone faster to the last, but I’m so happy with my horse,” said Nina. “He’s really trying to do everything for me. I’m going to try to have many more podiums like this.”

Great Britain’s Ben Maher took fourth on Faltic HB and Irish showjumper Cian O’Connor slotted into fifth on Maurice for owner Pat Crean.

You may also enjoy…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.